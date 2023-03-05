Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Cadillac, noon to 5:15 p.m., March 6, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
Lake City, 2-6:30 p.m., March 7, Seventh Day Adventist Church Community Room, 5970 W. Sanborn Road
Cadillac, 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., March 8, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus, 400 Hobart St.
Ellsworth, 1-5 p.m., March 13, Good Samaritan Family Services Community Room, 9100 Pleasant Hill Road
Traverse City, 2:30-7 p.m., March 13, Central United Methodist Church, 222 Cass St.
Boyne Falls, 12:45-5 p.m., March 14, Boyne Mountain Resort Event Room, 1 Boyne Mountain Road
McBain, 1:30-6 p.m., March 14, Rehoboth Reformed Church Fellowship Hall, 8372 S. Lucas Road
Traverse City, 1:15-6 p.m., March 15, Harvest Bible Chapel Fellowship Hall, 1669 S. Garfield Ave.
Bellaire, 1:30-7 p.m., March 16, Short’s Brewing Company- Blood Bus, 121 N. Bridge St.
Fife Lake, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., March 17, Forest Area High School Theater, 7741 Shippy Road
Williamsburg, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., March 17, Turtle Creek Casino, 7741 M-72
