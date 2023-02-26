Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Cadillac, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 27, Cadillac Fire Department- Blood Bus, 200 N. Lake St.
Charlevoix, 12:30-5 p.m., Feb. 27, Charlevoix Elk Club Community Room, 12735 U.S. 31 North
Kalkaska, 2-6 p.m., Feb. 27, Bill Marsh Ford Showroom, 408 W. Mile Road
Traverse City, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Feb. 28, Munson Business Office Lower Level Conference Room (Building E), 4230 Copper Ridge Drive
Grayling, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., March 1, Grayling High School, 1135 N. Old 27
Traverse City, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., March 1, Traverse City High School, 3962 Three Mile Road
Traverse City, 1:30-5 p.m., March 1, Team Bob’s, 1797 Park Drive
Traverse City, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., March 3, Traverse City Central High School, 1150 Milliken Drive
Cadillac, noon to 5:15 p.m., March 6, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
Lake City, 2-6:30 p.m., March 7, Seventh Day Adventist Church Community Room, 5970 W. Sanborn Road
Cadillac, 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., March 8, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus, 400 Hobart St.
