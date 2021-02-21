Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Charlevoix, 11:15 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Feb. 22, Elks Club Community Room, 12735 U.S. 31 North
Kingsley, 2:45-7 p.m., Feb. 22, United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 113 Blair St.
Traverse City, 2:15-7 p.m., Feb. 23, Living Hope Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 3050 South Airport Road
Grayling, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Feb. 24, Kirtland Community College Student Center, 4800 W. 4 Mile Road
Manistee, 4:30-7 p.m., Feb. 24, First Baptist Church- main hall, 1201 Lakeshore Road
Grayling, 9:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., Feb. 25, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.
Tustin, 2-7 p.m., Feb. 25, Covenant Presbyterian Church Fellowship Room, 108 Church St.
Charlevoix, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Feb. 26, Blood Bus, Bridge St.
Cedar, 11:15 a.m. to 6 p.m., Feb. 26, Solon Township Community Room, 9191 S. Kasson St.
Cadillac, 1:45-7:15 p.m., March 1, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
McBain, 2:30-7:30 p.m., March 1, Amish community- Blood Bus, 8870 S. Vandermullen Road
Traverse City, 3:15-6:15 p.m., March 2, Re/Max- Blood Bus, 500 S. Union St.
Lake Ann, 4-7 p.m., March 2, United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 9583 First St.
Benzonia, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., March 3, Benzie Central High School Auditorium, 9222 Homestead Road
Bellaire, 12:15-5:30 p.m., March 3, Short’s Brewing Company- Blood Bus, 121 N. Bridge St.
American Red Cross
Manistee, 10:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., March 1, United Methodist Church, 387 First St.
Cadillac, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., March 3, Wexford County Civic Center, 1320 N. Mitchell St.
