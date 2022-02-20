Versiti Blood Center

of Michigan

Kingsley, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Feb. 15, Kingsley High School- Blood Bus, 7475 Kingsley Road

Traverse City, 10:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Feb. 15, Munson Business Office Conference Room 169, 4230 Copper Ridge Drive, Building E

Suttons Bay, 1:15-5:30 p.m., Feb. 15, Leelanau County Government Center, 8527 E. Government Center Drive

Grayling, 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Feb. 16, Kirtland Community College Student Center, 4800 W. 4 Mile Road

Manton, 2-6:45 p.m., Feb. 16, Amish community- Blood Bus, 7193 16 1/2 Road

Lake City, 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Feb. 17, Lake City High School Community Space, 251 E. Russell St.

Kalkaska, 10:15 a.m. to 6 p.m., Feb. 17, MIDAS- Blood Bus, 202 Elm St.

Mancelona, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Feb. 18, Mancelona High School- Blood Bus, 9300 W. Limits Road

Interlochen, 2:30-7 p.m., Feb. 21, Tom’s Food Markets- Blood Bus, 9475 Market Drive

Tustin, 2-7 p.m., Feb. 22, Covenant Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 108 Church St.

Traverse City, 1-5:45 p.m., Feb. 23, Traverse Area District Library Conference Room, 610 Woodmere Ave.

Thompsonville, 12:45-5:45 p.m., Feb. 24, Iron Fish Distillery- Blood Bus, 14234 Dzuibanek Road

Cadillac, 2-5:30 p.m., Feb. 24, First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.

Acme, 9:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., Feb. 25, Grand Traverse Resort and Spa- Blood Bus, 100 Grand Traverse Village Blvd.

Grayling, 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Feb. 28, Munson Healthcare Crawford Room and Blood Bus, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.

Charlevoix, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Feb. 28, Elks Club Community Room, 12735 U.S. 31 North

Leland, 11:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., March 1, Leland Township Library Munnecke Room, 203 E. Cedar St.

Maple City, 3:30-7 p.m., March 1, Glen Lake High School Room 301, 3375 W. Burdickville Road

Grayling, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., March 2, Grayling High School Gym, 1135 N. Old 27

Traverse City, 1:45-6 p.m., March 2, Grand Traverse Bay YMCA Multipurpose Room, 3700 Silver Lake Road

Frankfort, 2-5:30 p.m., March 3, United Methodist Church Community Room, 537 Crystal Ave.

Traverse City, 1:15-3:45 p.m., March 4, Team Bob’s- Blood Bus, 1797 Park Drive

Appointments are encouraged at all locations, as space may be limited during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Everyone must wear face masks — regardless of vaccination status — unless they have a medical condition that prevents them from wearing one.

Visit donate.michigan.versiti.org and redcrossblood.org/give for available donation times at area blood drives.

