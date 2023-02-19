Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Boyne City, 1:30-6 p.m., Feb. 20, Community of Christ Church, 777 Vogel St.
East Jordan, 2:30-7:30 p.m., Feb. 20, BC Pizza- Blood Bus, 101 N. Lake St.
Tustin, 2:30-6 p.m., Feb. 21, Covenant Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 108 Church St.
Mancelona, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Feb. 22, Mancelona High School- Blood Bus, 9300 W. Limits Road
Grayling, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Feb. 22, Kirtland Community College, 4800 W. 4 Mile Road
Traverse City, 12:45-5:30 p.m., Feb. 22, Peninsula Community Library Community Room, 2893 Island View Road
Elk Rapids, 1-5:30 p.m., Feb. 23, Short’s Brewing Company- Blood Bus, 211 Industrial Park
Cadillac, 2-6 p.m., Feb. 23, First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.
Traverse City, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 24, Northwest Education Services Career Tech Center, 880 Parsons Road
Cadillac, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 27, Cadillac Fire Department- Blood Bus, 200 N. Lake St.
Charlevoix, 12:30-5 p.m., Feb. 27, Charlevoix Elk Club Community Room, 12735 U.S. 31 North
Kalkaska, 2-6 p.m., Feb. 27, Bill Marsh Ford Showroom, 408 W. Mile Road
Traverse City, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Feb. 28, Munson Business Office Lower Level Conference Room (Building E), 4230 Copper Ridge Drive
Grayling, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., March 1, Grayling High School, 1135 N. Old 27
Traverse City, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., March 1, Traverse City High School, 3962 Three Mile Road
Traverse City, 1:30-5 p.m., March 1, Team Bob’s, 1797 Park Drive
Traverse City, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., March 3, Traverse City Central High School, 1150 Milliken Drive
