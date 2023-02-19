Versiti Blood Center

of Michigan

Boyne City, 1:30-6 p.m., Feb. 20, Community of Christ Church, 777 Vogel St.

East Jordan, 2:30-7:30 p.m., Feb. 20, BC Pizza- Blood Bus, 101 N. Lake St.

Tustin, 2:30-6 p.m., Feb. 21, Covenant Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 108 Church St.

Mancelona, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Feb. 22, Mancelona High School- Blood Bus, 9300 W. Limits Road

Grayling, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Feb. 22, Kirtland Community College, 4800 W. 4 Mile Road

Traverse City, 12:45-5:30 p.m., Feb. 22, Peninsula Community Library Community Room, 2893 Island View Road

Elk Rapids, 1-5:30 p.m., Feb. 23, Short’s Brewing Company- Blood Bus, 211 Industrial Park

Cadillac, 2-6 p.m., Feb. 23, First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.

Traverse City, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 24, Northwest Education Services Career Tech Center, 880 Parsons Road

Cadillac, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 27, Cadillac Fire Department- Blood Bus, 200 N. Lake St.

Charlevoix, 12:30-5 p.m., Feb. 27, Charlevoix Elk Club Community Room, 12735 U.S. 31 North

Kalkaska, 2-6 p.m., Feb. 27, Bill Marsh Ford Showroom, 408 W. Mile Road

Traverse City, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Feb. 28, Munson Business Office Lower Level Conference Room (Building E), 4230 Copper Ridge Drive

Grayling, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., March 1, Grayling High School, 1135 N. Old 27

Traverse City, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., March 1, Traverse City High School, 3962 Three Mile Road

Traverse City, 1:30-5 p.m., March 1, Team Bob’s, 1797 Park Drive

Traverse City, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., March 3, Traverse City Central High School, 1150 Milliken Drive

Appointments are encouraged at all locations, but walk-ins are welcome. Face masks are optional. Visit versiti.org for a complete list of blood drive locations and available times.

