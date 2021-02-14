Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Boyne City, 1:30-5:30 p.m., Feb. 15, Community of Christ Church Community Room, 777 Vogel St.
Interlochen, 3-7 p.m., Feb. 15, Tom’s Food Market- Blood Bus, 9475 Market Drive
Boyne Falls, 1:15-6:30 p.m., Feb. 16, Boyne Mountain Resort Vienna B, 1 Boyne Mountain Road
Traverse City, 1:45-5:15 p.m., Feb. 17, Traverse Area District Library Conference Room, 610 Woodmere Ave.
Manton, 3:30-7 p.m., Feb. 17, Amish community- Blood Bus, 7193 16 1/2 Road
Lake City, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Feb. 18, Lake City High School- Blood Bus, 251 E. Russell St.
Kalkaska, 12:15-5:45 p.m., Feb. 19, MIDAS- Blood Bus, 202 Elm St.
Maple City, 4:45-7:30 p.m., Feb. 19, Glen Lake High School Auditorium, 3375 W. Burdickville Road
Charlevoix, 11:15 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Feb. 22, Elks Club Community Room, 12735 U.S. 31 North
Kingsley, 2:45-7 p.m., Feb. 22, United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 113 Blair St.
Traverse City, 2:15-7 p.m., Feb. 23, Living Hope Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 3050 South Airport Road
Grayling, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Feb. 24, Kirtland Community College Student Center, 4800 W. 4 Mile Road
Manistee, 4:30-7 p.m., Feb. 24, First Baptist Church- main hall, 1201 Lakeshore Road
Grayling, 9:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., Feb. 25, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.
Tustin, 2-7 p.m., Feb. 25, Covenant Presbyterian Church Fellowship Room, 108 Church St.
Charlevoix, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Feb. 26, Blood Bus, Bridge Street
Cedar, 11:15 a.m. to 6 p.m., Feb. 26, Solon Township Community Room, 9191 S. Kasson St.
American Red Cross
Cadillac, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Feb. 17, Wexford County Civic Center, 1320 N. Mitchell St.
Houghton Lake, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Feb. 19, Houghton Lake High School, 4433 W. Houghton Lake Road
