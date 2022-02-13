Versiti Blood Center of Michigan
Kingsley, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Feb. 15, Kingsley High School- Blood Bus, 7475 Kingsley Road
Traverse City, 10:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Feb. 15, Munson Business Office Conference Room 169, 4230 Copper Ridge Drive, Building E
Suttons Bay, 1:15-5:30 p.m., Feb. 15, Leelanau County Government Center, 8527 E. Government Center Drive
Grayling, 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Feb. 16, Kirtland Community College Student Center, 4800 W. 4 Mile Road
Manton, 2-6:45 p.m., Feb. 16, Amish community- Blood Bus, 7193 16 1/2 Road
Lake City, 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Feb. 17, Lake City High School Community Space, 251 E. Russell St.
Kalkaska, 10:15 a.m. to 6 p.m., Feb. 17, MIDAS- Blood Bus, 202 Elm St.
Mancelona, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Feb. 18, Mancelona High School- Blood Bus, 9300 W. Limits Road
Interlochen, 2:30-7 p.m., Feb. 21, Tom's Food Markets- Blood Bus, 9475 Market Drive
Tustin, 2-7 p.m., Feb. 22, Covenant Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 108 Church St.
Traverse City, 1-5:45 p.m., Feb. 23, Traverse Area District Library Conference Room, 610 Woodmere Ave.
Thompsonville, 12:45-5:45 p.m., Feb. 24, Iron Fish Distillery- Blood Bus, 14234 Dzuibanek Road
Cadillac, 2-5:30 p.m., Feb. 24, First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.
Acme, 9:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., Feb. 25, Grand Traverse Resort and Spa- Blood Bus, 100 Grand Traverse Village Blvd.
