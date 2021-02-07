Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Manistee, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Feb. 8, Manistee Catholic High School Gymnasium, 1200 Manistee Highway
Manistee, noon to 2:15 p.m., Feb. 9, Manistee County Board Room, 415 Third St.
East Jordan, noon to 5 p.m., Feb. 9, East Jordan Fire Department Training Room, 555 Maple St.
Cadillac, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Feb. 10, 44North- Blood Bus, 1406 N. Mitchell St.
Marion, 3-7 p.m., Feb. 10, Highland Christian Reformed Church Hall, 9034 23 Mile Road
Traverse City, 9 a.m. to noon, Feb. 11, Great Lakes Plastic Surgery Center- Blood Bus, 5085 Anna Drive
Traverse City, 2:30-5 p.m., Feb. 11, Knorr Marketing- Blood Bus, 3104 Logan Valley Road
Elk Rapids, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 12, Elk Rapids Village Hall, 315 Bridge St.
Traverse City, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Feb. 12, Kirkbride Hall Ballroom, 700 Cottageview Drive. Suite 200
Thompsonville, 1:30-5 p.m., Feb. 12, Iron Fish Distillery- Blood Bus, 14234 Dzuibanek Road
Boyne City, 1:30-5:30 p.m., Feb. 15, Community of Christ Church Community Room, 777 Vogel St.
Interlochen, 3-7 p.m., Feb. 15, Tom’s Food Market- Blood Bus, 9475 Market Drive
Boyne Falls, 1:15-6:30 p.m., Feb. 16, Boyne Mountain Resort Vienna B, 1 Boyne Mountain Road
Traverse City, 1:45-5:15 p.m., Feb. 17, Traverse Area District Library Conference Room, 610 Woodmere Ave.
Manton, 3:30-7 p.m., Feb. 17, Amish community- Blood Bus, 7193 16 1/2 Road
Lake City, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Feb. 18, Lake City High School- Blood Bus, 251 E. Russell St.
Kalkaska, 12:15-5:45 p.m., Feb. 19, MIDAS- Blood Bus, 202 Elm St.
Maple City, 4:45-7:30 p.m., Feb. 19, Glen Lake High School Auditorium, 3375 W. Burdickville Road
American Red Cross
Cadillac, 4-5:45 p.m., Feb. 8, Armory, 415 Haynes St.
Cadillac, 12:15-4:15 p.m., Feb. 9, Armory, 415 Haynes St.
Cadillac, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Feb. 17, Wexford County Civic Center, 1320 N. Mitchell St.
Houghton Lake, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Feb. 19, Houghton Lake High School, 4433 W. Houghton Lake Road
Appointments are strongly encouraged at all locations, as space is limited during the COVID-19 pandemic. Donors must wear face masks and have their temperature checked before giving blood.
