Versiti Blood Center

of Michigan

Manistee, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Feb. 8, Manistee Catholic High School Gymnasium, 1200 Manistee Highway

Manistee, noon to 2:15 p.m., Feb. 9, Manistee County Board Room, 415 Third St.

East Jordan, noon to 5 p.m., Feb. 9, East Jordan Fire Department Training Room, 555 Maple St.

Cadillac, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Feb. 10, 44North- Blood Bus, 1406 N. Mitchell St.

Marion, 3-7 p.m., Feb. 10, Highland Christian Reformed Church Hall, 9034 23 Mile Road

Traverse City, 9 a.m. to noon, Feb. 11, Great Lakes Plastic Surgery Center- Blood Bus, 5085 Anna Drive

Traverse City, 2:30-5 p.m., Feb. 11, Knorr Marketing- Blood Bus, 3104 Logan Valley Road

Elk Rapids, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 12, Elk Rapids Village Hall, 315 Bridge St.

Traverse City, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Feb. 12, Kirkbride Hall Ballroom, 700 Cottageview Drive. Suite 200

Thompsonville, 1:30-5 p.m., Feb. 12, Iron Fish Distillery- Blood Bus, 14234 Dzuibanek Road

Boyne City, 1:30-5:30 p.m., Feb. 15, Community of Christ Church Community Room, 777 Vogel St.

Interlochen, 3-7 p.m., Feb. 15, Tom’s Food Market- Blood Bus, 9475 Market Drive

Boyne Falls, 1:15-6:30 p.m., Feb. 16, Boyne Mountain Resort Vienna B, 1 Boyne Mountain Road

Traverse City, 1:45-5:15 p.m., Feb. 17, Traverse Area District Library Conference Room, 610 Woodmere Ave.

Manton, 3:30-7 p.m., Feb. 17, Amish community- Blood Bus, 7193 16 1/2 Road

Lake City, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Feb. 18, Lake City High School- Blood Bus, 251 E. Russell St.

Kalkaska, 12:15-5:45 p.m., Feb. 19, MIDAS- Blood Bus, 202 Elm St.

Maple City, 4:45-7:30 p.m., Feb. 19, Glen Lake High School Auditorium, 3375 W. Burdickville Road

American Red Cross

Cadillac, 4-5:45 p.m., Feb. 8, Armory, 415 Haynes St.

Cadillac, 12:15-4:15 p.m., Feb. 9, Armory, 415 Haynes St.

Cadillac, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Feb. 17, Wexford County Civic Center, 1320 N. Mitchell St.

Houghton Lake, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Feb. 19, Houghton Lake High School, 4433 W. Houghton Lake Road

Appointments are strongly encouraged at all locations, as space is limited during the COVID-19 pandemic. Donors must wear face masks and have their temperature checked before giving blood.

Versiti Blood Center of Michigan also schedules appointments at the main donor center, 2575 Aero Park Drive in Traverse City.

