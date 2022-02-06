Versiti Blood Center

of Michigan

Cadillac, 1-7:30 p.m., Feb. 7, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.

Manistee, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 8, Manistee County Board Room, 415 Third St.

Marion, 2:30-7 p.m., Feb. 9, Highland Christian Reformed Church Hall, 9034 23 Mile Road

Traverse City, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Feb. 10, Kirkbride Hall Ballroom, 700 Cottageview Drive, Suite 200

Manistee, 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Feb. 11, Manistee High School- Blood Bus, 525 12th St.

Kingsley, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Feb. 15, Kingsley High School- Blood Bus, 7475 Kingsley Road

Traverse City, 10:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Feb. 15, Munson Business Office Conference Room 169, 4230 Copper Ridge Drive, Building E

Suttons Bay, 1:15-5:30 p.m., Feb. 15, Leelanau County Government Center, 8527 E. Government Center Drive

Grayling, 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Feb. 16, Kirtland Community College Student Center, 4800 W. 4 Mile Road

Manton, 2-6:45 p.m., Feb. 16, Amish community- Blood Bus, 7193 16 1/2 Road

Lake City, 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Feb. 17, Lake City High School Community Space, 251 E. Russell St.

Kalkaska, 10:15 a.m. to 6 p.m., Feb. 17, MIDAS- Blood Bus, 202 Elm St.

Mancelona, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Feb. 18, Mancelona High School- Blood Bus, 9300 W. Limits Road

American Red Cross

Houghton Lake, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Feb. 11, Houghton Lake High School, 4433 W. Houghton Lake Drive

Appointments are encouraged at all locations, as space may be limited during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Everyone must wear face masks — regardless of vaccination status — unless they have a medical condition that prevents them from wearing one.

Visit donate.michigan.versiti.org and redcrossblood.org/give for available donation times at area blood drives.

