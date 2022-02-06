Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Cadillac, 1-7:30 p.m., Feb. 7, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
Manistee, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 8, Manistee County Board Room, 415 Third St.
Marion, 2:30-7 p.m., Feb. 9, Highland Christian Reformed Church Hall, 9034 23 Mile Road
Traverse City, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Feb. 10, Kirkbride Hall Ballroom, 700 Cottageview Drive, Suite 200
Manistee, 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Feb. 11, Manistee High School- Blood Bus, 525 12th St.
Kingsley, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Feb. 15, Kingsley High School- Blood Bus, 7475 Kingsley Road
Traverse City, 10:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Feb. 15, Munson Business Office Conference Room 169, 4230 Copper Ridge Drive, Building E
Suttons Bay, 1:15-5:30 p.m., Feb. 15, Leelanau County Government Center, 8527 E. Government Center Drive
Grayling, 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Feb. 16, Kirtland Community College Student Center, 4800 W. 4 Mile Road
Manton, 2-6:45 p.m., Feb. 16, Amish community- Blood Bus, 7193 16 1/2 Road
Lake City, 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Feb. 17, Lake City High School Community Space, 251 E. Russell St.
Kalkaska, 10:15 a.m. to 6 p.m., Feb. 17, MIDAS- Blood Bus, 202 Elm St.
Mancelona, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Feb. 18, Mancelona High School- Blood Bus, 9300 W. Limits Road
American Red Cross
Houghton Lake, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Feb. 11, Houghton Lake High School, 4433 W. Houghton Lake Drive
