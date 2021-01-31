Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Cadillac, 1:30-7:30 p.m., Feb. 1, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
Traverse City, 1-6 p.m., Feb. 2, The Presbyterian Church- meeting room, 701 Westminster Road.
Cadillac, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Feb. 4, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus, 400 Hobart St.
Frankfort, 2-5 p.m., Feb. 4, United Methodist Church Community Room, 537 Crystal Ave.
Benzonia, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Feb. 5, Benzie Central High School Auditorium, 9222 Homestead Road
Manistee, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Feb. 8, Manistee Catholic High School Gymnasium, 1200 Manistee Highway
Manistee, noon to 2:15 p.m., Feb. 9, Manistee County Board Room, 415 Third St.
East Jordan, noon to 5 p.m., Feb. 9, East Jordan Fire Department Training Room, 555 Maple St.
Cadillac, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Feb. 10, 44North- Blood Bus, 1406 N. Mitchell St.
Marion, 3-7 p.m., Feb. 10, Highland Christian Reformed Church Hall, 9034 23 Mile Road
Traverse City, 9 a.m. to noon, Feb. 11, Great Lakes Plastic Surgery Center- Blood Bus, 5085 Anna Drive
Traverse City, 2:30-5 p.m., Feb. 11, Knorr Marketing- Blood Bus, 3104 Logan Valley Road
Elk Rapids, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 12, Elk Rapids Village Hall, 315 Bridge St.
Traverse City, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Feb. 12, Kirkbride Hall Ballroom, 700 Cottageview Drive. Suite 200
Thompsonville, 1:30-5 p.m., Feb. 12, Iron Fish Distillery- Blood Bus, 14234 Dzuibanek Road
American Red Cross
Cadillac, 4-5:45 p.m., Feb. 8, Armory, 415 Haynes St.
Cadillac, 12:15-4:15 p.m., Feb. 9, Armory, 415 Haynes St.
Appointments are encouraged at all locations, as space is limited during the COVID-19 pandemic. Donors must wear face masks and have their temperature checked before giving blood.
