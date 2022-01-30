Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Manistee, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 31, Manistee Catholic Central High School Gym, 1200 Manistee Highway
Traverse City, 12:30-3:30 p.m., Jan. 31, TBA Credit Union- Blood Bus, 630 E. Front St.
Traverse City, 2-6 p.m., Feb. 1, The Presbyterian Church- meeting room, 701 Westminster Road
Thompsonville, 10:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Feb. 2, Crystal Mountain Hudson Bay, 12500 Crystal Mountain Drive
Traverse City, 4-8:45 p.m., Feb. 2, Elev8 Climbing and Fitness- Blood Bus, 777 Boyd Ave.
Cadillac, 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., Feb. 3, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus, 400 Hobart St.
Boyne Falls, 1:30-7 p.m., Feb. 3, Boyne Mountain Resort Vienna B, 1 Boyne Mountain Road
Frankfort, 2:45-5:15 p.m., Feb. 3, United Methodist Church Community Room, 537 Crystal Ave.
Traverse City 9:15 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 4, Northwest Education Services Career-Tech Center MTA Tech Lab, 880 Parsons Road
Cadillac, 1-7:30 p.m., Feb. 7, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
Manistee, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 8, Manistee County Board Room, 415 Third St.
Marion, 2:30-7 p.m., Feb. 9, Highland Christian Reformed Church Hall, 9034 23 Mile Road
Traverse City, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Feb. 10, Kirkbride Hall Ballroom, 700 Cottageview Drive, Suite 200
Manistee, 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Feb. 11, Manistee High School- Blood Bus, 525 12th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.