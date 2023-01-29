Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Charlevoix, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jan. 30, Health Department of Northwest Michigan- Blood Bus, 220 W. Garfield Ave.
Elk Rapids, 1:45-6 p.m., Jan. 31, Amvets Hall- meeting room, 410 Bridge St.
Lake City, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Feb. 1, Lake City High School, 251 E. Russell St.
Frankfort, 2-6 p.m., Feb. 2, United Methodist Church Community Room, 537 Crystal Ave.
Acme, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 3, Grand Traverse Resort and Spa Conference Room, 100 Grand Traverse Village Blvd.
Northport, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Feb. 3, Northport Public School, 104 S. Wing St.
Manistee, 9:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Feb. 6, Manistee Catholic High School Gymnasium, 1200 Manistee Highway
Cadillac, 12:15-6 p.m., Feb. 6, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
Traverse City, 1-6 p.m., Feb. 6, Bill Marsh Hyundai- Blood Bus, 1615 S. Garfield Ave.
Manistee, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 7, Manistee County Board Room, 415 Third St.
Benzonia, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Feb. 7, Mills Community House Community Room, 891 Michigan Ave. A
Traverse City, 12:30-5 p.m., Feb. 7, The Presbyterian Church- meeting room, 701 Westminster Road
Manton, 1:15-7 p.m., Feb. 8, Amish community- Blood Bus, 7193 16 1/2 Road
Boyne Falls, 9:15 a.m. to 2 p.m., Feb. 9, Boyne Falls High School Gym, 1662 M-75
Traverse City, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Feb. 9, Kirkbride Hall, 700 Cottageview Drive, Suite 200
