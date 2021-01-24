Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Frankfort, 11:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Jan. 25, Frankfort High School Auditorium, 534 11th St.
Traverse City, 12:15-4:30 p.m., Jan. 25, Team Bob’s- Blood Bus, 1797 Park Drive
Grayling, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jan. 26, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.
Tustin, 3-5:30 p.m., Jan. 26, Covenant Presbyterian Church Fellowship Room, 108 Church St.
Grayling, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Jan. 27, Air Way Automation- Blood Bus, 2268 Industrial St.
McBain, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Jan. 28, McBain High School- Blood Bus, 107 E. Maple St.
Bellaire, 1:30-5 p.m., Jan. 28, Shanty Creek Parlor D, 5780 Shanty Creek Road
Cadillac, 2:30-8:30 p.m., Jan. 29, BC Pizza- Blood Bus, 6184 E. M-55
Cadillac, 1:30-7:30 p.m., Feb. 1, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
Traverse City, 1-6 p.m., Feb. 2, The Presbyterian Church- meeting room, 701 Westminster Road.
Cadillac, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Feb. 4, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus, 400 Hobart St.
Frankfort, 2-5 p.m., Feb. 4, United Methodist Church Community Room, 537 Crystal Ave.
Benzonia, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Feb. 5, Benzie Central High School Auditorium, 9222 Homestead Road
American Red Cross
Cadillac, 1-5 p.m., Jan. 26, Wexford County Civic Center, 1320 N. Mitchell St.
Appointments are encouraged at all locations, as space is limited during the COVID-19 pandemic. Donors must wear face masks and have their temperature checked before giving blood.
