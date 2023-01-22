Versiti Blood Center

of Michigan

Manistee, 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Jan. 23, Manistee High School Pool Reception Area, 525 12th St.

Traverse City, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Jan. 23, Northwestern Michigan College Timothy J. Nelson Innovation Center & Library, 1701 E. Front St.

Benzonia, 9:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Jan. 24, Benzie Central High School Auditorium, 9222 Homestead Road

Brethren, 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 24, Brethren High School Gym, 4400 N. High Bridge Road

Kalkaska, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Jan. 24, Kalkaska Memorial Health Center, 419 S. Coral St.

McBain, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Jan. 25, McBain High School Gym, 107 E. Maple St.

Boyne City, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Jan. 26, Boyne City High School Gym, 1035 Boyne Ave.

Cadillac, 1:45-8 p.m., Jan. 26, BC Pizza- Blood Bus, 6184 E. M-55

Grayling, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Jan. 27, Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.

Charlevoix, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jan. 30, Health Department of Northwest Michigan- Blood Bus, 220 W. Garfield Ave.

Elk Rapids, 1:45-6 p.m., Jan. 31, Amvets Hall- meeting room, 410 Bridge St.

Lake City, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Feb. 1, Lake City High School, 251 E. Russell St.

Frankfort, 2-6 p.m., Feb. 2, United Methodist Church Community Room, 537 Crystal Ave.

Acme, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 3, Grand Traverse Resort and Spa Conference Room, 100 Grand Traverse Village Blvd.

Northport, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Feb. 3, Northport Public School, 104 S. Wing St.

Appointments are encouraged at all locations, but walk-ins are welcome. Face masks are optional. Visit versiti.org for a complete list of blood drive locations and available times.

