Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Interlochen, 2:30-7 p.m., Jan. 18, Tom’s Food Market- Blood Bus, 9475 Market Drive
Fife Lake, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jan. 19, Forest Area High School- Blood Bus, 7741 Shippy Road
Frankfort, 11:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Jan. 25, Frankfort High School Auditorium, 534 11th St.
Traverse City, 12:15-4:30 p.m., Jan. 25, Team Bob’s- Blood Bus, 1797 Park Drive
Grayling, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jan. 26, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.
Tustin, 3-5:30 p.m., Jan. 26, Covenant Presbyterian Church Fellowship Room, 108 Church St.
Grayling, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Jan. 27, Air Way Automation- Blood Bus, 2268 Industrial St.
McBain, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Jan. 28, McBain High School- Blood Bus, 107 E. Maple St.
Bellaire, 1:30-5 p.m., Jan. 28, Shanty Creek Parlor D, 5780 Shanty Creek Road
Cadillac, 2:30-8:30 p.m., Jan. 29, BC Pizza- Blood Bus, 6184 E. M-55
American Red Cross
Cadillac, 1-5 p.m., Jan. 26, Wexford County Civic Center, 1320 N. Mitchell St.
