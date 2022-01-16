Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Fife Lake, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Jan. 18, Forest Area High School, 7741 Shippy Road
Boyne Falls, 1-4:30 p.m., Jan. 18, Boyne Mountain Resort Event Room, 1 Boyne Mountain Road
Grayling, 8 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Jan. 20, Air Way Automation- Blood Bus, 2268 Industrial Drive
Traverse City, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Jan. 21, State Savings Bank- Blood Bus, 416 E. Front St.
Manistee, 10:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., Jan. 21, Manistee Intermediate School District Conference Room, 772 E. Parkdale Ave.
Benzonia, 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Jan. 24, Benzie Central High School Auditorium (lobby), 9222 Homestead Road
Frankfort, 1:15-5 p.m., Jan. 24, Frankfort High School Gym, 534 11th St.
Elk Rapids, 1:30-5:45 p.m., Jan. 25, Amvets Hall- meeting room, 410 Bridge St.
Cadillac, 2:45-8:30 p.m., Jan. 25, BC Pizza- Blood Bus, 6184 E. M-55
McBain, 10:45 a.m. to 5 p.m., Jan. 26, McBain High School Gym, 107 E. Maple St.
Tustin, 2:30-6:45 p.m., Jan. 27, Covenant Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 108 Church St.
Lake Leelanau, 3:15-7:45 p.m., Jan. 27, St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 403 S. Saint Marys St.
Grayling, 9:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Jan. 28, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.
Boyne City, 9:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., Jan. 28, Boyne City High School Auditorium, 1035 Boyne Ave.
