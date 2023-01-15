Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Ellsworth, 12:30-6 p.m., Jan. 16, Good Samaritan Family Services Community Room, 9100 Pleasant Hill Road
Fife Lake, 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., Jan. 17, Forest Area High School- theater stage, 7741 Shippy Road
Mancelona, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 17, Health Department of Northwest Michigan- Blood Bus, 205 Grove St.
Boyne Falls, noon to 5 p.m., Jan. 17, Boyne Mountain Resort Event Room, 1 Boyne Mountain Road
Bellaire, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Jan. 19, Shanty Creek Parlor D, 5780 Shanty Creek Road
Kalkaska, 2:30-7 p.m., Jan. 19, BC Pizza, 104 N. Cedar St.
Manistee, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 20, Dr. Shrink, Inc., 315 Washington St.
Manistee, 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Jan. 23, Manistee High School Pool Reception Area, 525 12th St.
Traverse City, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Jan. 23, Northwestern Michigan College Timothy J. Nelson Innovation Center & Library, 1701 E. Front St.
Benzonia, 9:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Jan. 24, Benzie Central High School Auditorium, 9222 Homestead Road
Brethren, 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 24, Brethren High School Gym, 4400 N. High Bridge Road
Kalkaska, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Jan. 24, Kalkaska Memorial Health Center, 419 S. Coral St.
McBain, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Jan. 25, McBain High School Gym, 107 E. Maple St.
Boyne City, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Jan. 26, Boyne City High School Gym, 1035 Boyne Ave.
Cadillac, 1:45-8 p.m., Jan. 26, BC Pizza- Blood Bus, 6184 E. M-55
Grayling, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Jan. 27, Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.
