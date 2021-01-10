Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Traverse City, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Jan. 11, State Savings Bank, 416 E. State St.
Elk Rapids, 1:45-5:15 p.m., Jan. 12, Amvets Hall- meeting room, 410 Bridge St.
Traverse City, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Jan. 14, Grand Traverse YMCA- Blood Bus, 3700 Silver Lake Road
Boyne Falls, 11:45 a.m. to 5 p.m., Jan. 14, Boyne Mountain Resort Event Room, 1 Boyne Mountain Road
Lake Leelanau, 2:45-7 p.m., Jan. 14, St. Mary’s of the Assumption Catholic Church, 403 S. Saint Mary’s St.
East Jordan, noon to 5:30 p.m., Jan. 15, Fire Station Training Room, 555 Maple St.
Interlochen, 2:30-7 p.m., Jan. 18, Tom’s Food Market- Blood Bus, 9475 Market Drive
Fife Lake, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jan. 19, Forest Area High School- Blood Bus, 7741 Shippy Road
American Red Cross
Cadillac, 1:30-3 p.m., Jan. 13, Wexford County Civic Center, 1320 N. Mitchell St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.