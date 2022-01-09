Versiti Blood Center

of Michigan

Elk Rapids, 12:30-6 p.m., Jan. 10, Short’s Brewing Company- Blood Bus, 211 Industrial Park

Mancelona, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Jan. 11, North Central Academy- Blood Bus, 5055 Corey Road

Manton, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 12, Manton High School Gym, 105 Fifth St.

Manistee, 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Jan. 12, Dr. Shrink- Blood Bus, 315 Washington St.

Bellaire, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Jan. 13, Shanty Creek Parlor D, 5780 Shanty Creek Road

Elmira, 12:45-5:15 p.m., Jan. 13, Elmira Warner Fire Department- Blood Bus, 2035 Mt. Jack Road

Manistee, 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Jan. 14, Manistee High School- Blood Bus, 525 12th St.

East Jordan, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Jan. 14, Fire Station Training Room, 555 Maple St.

Fife Lake, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Jan. 18, Forest Area High School, 7741 Shippy Road

Boyne Falls, 1-4:30 p.m., Jan. 18, Boyne Mountain Resort Event Room, 1 Boyne Mountain Road

Grayling, 8 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Jan. 20, Air Way Automation- Blood Bus, 2268 Industrial Drive

Traverse City, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Jan. 21, State Savings Bank- Blood Bus, 416 E. Front St.

Manistee, 10:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., Jan. 21, Manistee Intermediate School District Conference Room, 772 E. Parkdale Ave.

Appointments are encouraged at all locations, as space may be limited during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Everyone must wear face masks — regardless of vaccination status — unless they have a medical condition that prevents them from wearing one.

Visit donate.michigan.versiti.org and redcrossblood.org/give for available donation times at area blood drives.

