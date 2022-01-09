Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Elk Rapids, 12:30-6 p.m., Jan. 10, Short’s Brewing Company- Blood Bus, 211 Industrial Park
Mancelona, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Jan. 11, North Central Academy- Blood Bus, 5055 Corey Road
Manton, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 12, Manton High School Gym, 105 Fifth St.
Manistee, 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Jan. 12, Dr. Shrink- Blood Bus, 315 Washington St.
Bellaire, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Jan. 13, Shanty Creek Parlor D, 5780 Shanty Creek Road
Elmira, 12:45-5:15 p.m., Jan. 13, Elmira Warner Fire Department- Blood Bus, 2035 Mt. Jack Road
Manistee, 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Jan. 14, Manistee High School- Blood Bus, 525 12th St.
East Jordan, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Jan. 14, Fire Station Training Room, 555 Maple St.
Fife Lake, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Jan. 18, Forest Area High School, 7741 Shippy Road
Boyne Falls, 1-4:30 p.m., Jan. 18, Boyne Mountain Resort Event Room, 1 Boyne Mountain Road
Grayling, 8 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Jan. 20, Air Way Automation- Blood Bus, 2268 Industrial Drive
Traverse City, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Jan. 21, State Savings Bank- Blood Bus, 416 E. Front St.
Manistee, 10:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., Jan. 21, Manistee Intermediate School District Conference Room, 772 E. Parkdale Ave.
