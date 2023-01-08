Versiti Blood
Center of Michigan
Traverse City, 2-6 p.m., Jan. 9, Grand Traverse Bay YMCA Multipurpose Room, 3700 Silver Lake Road
Traverse City, 2:30-7 p.m., Jan. 9, Central United Methodist Church, 222 Cass St.
Traverse City, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Jan. 11, Elite Fitness North- Blood Bus, 1209 S. Garfield Ave.
East Jordan, 1:30-5:30 p.m., Jan. 11, East Jordan Fire Department, 555 Maple St.
McBain, 1:30-6 p.m., Jan. 11, Rehoboth Reformed Church Fellowship Hall, 8372 S. Lucas Road
Cadillac, 1:45-6 p.m., Jan. 12, Culver’s- Blood Bus, 8645 34 Road
Lake Leelanau, 2:30-7 p.m., Jan. 12, St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 403 S. St. Mary’s St.
Grayling, 8:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Jan. 13, Air Way Automation- Blood Bus, 2268 Industrial Drive
Traverse City, noon to 4:15 p.m., Jan. 13, Cowell Family Cancer Center, 217 S. Madison St.
Ellsworth, 12:30-6 p.m., Jan. 16, Good Samaritan Family Services Community Room, 9100 Pleasant Hill Road
Fife Lake, 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., Jan. 17, Forest Area High School- theater stage, 7741 Shippy Road
Mancelona, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 17, Health Department of Northwest Michigan- Blood Bus, 205 Grove St.
Boyne Falls, noon to 5 p.m., Jan. 17, Boyne Mountain Resort Event Room, 1 Boyne Mountain Road
Bellaire, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Jan. 19, Shanty Creek Parlor D, 5780 Shanty Creek Road
Kalkaska, 2:30-7 p.m., Jan. 19, BC Pizza, 104 N. Cedar St.
Manistee, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 20, Dr. Shrink, Inc., 315 Washington St.
