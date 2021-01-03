Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Cadillac, 1:30-7:30 p.m., Jan. 4, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
McBain, 3:15-7:30 p.m., Jan. 4, Amish community- Blood Bus, 8870 S. Vandermullen Road
Lake Ann, 4:15-7 p.m., Jan. 5, United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 9583 First St.
Elmira, noon to 5 p.m., Jan. 7, Elmira-Warner Fire Department- Blood Bus, 2035 Mt. Jack Road
Frankfort, 2:45-5:15 p.m., Jan. 7, United Methodist Church Community Room, 537 Crystal Ave.
Kalkaska, 1-5:45 p.m., Jan. 8, Las Vegas Tan & Salon- Blood Bus, 786 S. Cedar St.
Traverse City, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Jan. 11, State Savings Bank, 416 E. State St.
Elk Rapids, 1:45-5:15 p.m., Jan. 12, Amvets Hall- meeting room, 410 Bridge St.
Traverse City, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Jan. 14, Grand Traverse YMCA- Blood Bus, 3700 Silver Lake Road
Boyne Falls, 11:45 a.m. to 5 p.m., Jan. 14, Boyne Mountain Resort Event Room, 1 Boyne Mountain Road
Lake Leelanau, 2:45-7 p.m., Jan. 14, St. Mary’s of the Assumption Catholic Church, 403 S. Saint Mary’s St.
East Jordan, noon to 5:30 p.m., Jan. 15, Fire Station Training Room, 555 Maple St.
American Red Cross
Cadillac, 1:30-3 p.m., Jan. 13, Wexford County Civic Center, 1320 N. Mitchell St.
