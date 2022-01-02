Versiti Blood Center

of Michigan

Cadillac, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Jan. 3, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.

McBain, 1:30-7:30 p.m., Jan. 3, Schrock residence- Blood Bus, 2512 W. Geers Road

Lake Ann, 4-7 p.m., Jan. 4, United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 6583 First St.

Traverse City, 1:45-6 p.m., Jan. 5, Grand Traverse Bay YMCA Multipurpose Room, 3700 Silver Lake Road

McBain, 1:30-6 p.m., Jan. 6, Rehoboth Reformed Church Fellowship Hall, 8372 S. Lucas Road

Kalkaska, 2:45-8 p.m., Jan. 6, BC Pizza- Blood Bus, 104 N. Cedar St.

Charlevoix, 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Jan. 7, Walgreens- Blood Bus, 1500 Bridge St.

Ellsworth, 11:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Jan. 7, Good Samaritan Family Services Community Room, 9100 Pleasant Hill Road

Elk Rapids, 12:30-6 p.m., Jan. 10, Short’s Brewing Company- Blood Bus, 211 Industrial Park

Mancelona, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Jan. 11, North Central Academy- Blood Bus, 5055 Corey Road

Manton, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 12, Manton High School Gym, 105 Fifth St.

Manistee, 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Jan. 12, Dr. Shrink- Blood Bus, 315 Washington St.

Bellaire, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Jan. 13, Shanty Creek Parlor D, 5780 Shanty Creek Road

Elmira, 12:45-5:15 p.m., Jan. 13, Elmira Warner Fire Department- Blood Bus, 2035 Mt. Jack Road

Manistee, 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Jan. 14, Manistee High School- Blood Bus, 525 12th St.

East Jordan, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Jan. 14, Fire Station Training Room, 555 Maple St.

Appointments are encouraged at all locations, as space may be limited during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Everyone must wear face masks — regardless of vaccination status — unless they have a medical condition that prevents them from wearing one.

Visit donate.michigan.versiti.org and redcrossblood.org/give for available donation times at area blood drives.

