Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Cadillac, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Jan. 3, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
McBain, 1:30-7:30 p.m., Jan. 3, Schrock residence- Blood Bus, 2512 W. Geers Road
Lake Ann, 4-7 p.m., Jan. 4, United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 6583 First St.
Traverse City, 1:45-6 p.m., Jan. 5, Grand Traverse Bay YMCA Multipurpose Room, 3700 Silver Lake Road
McBain, 1:30-6 p.m., Jan. 6, Rehoboth Reformed Church Fellowship Hall, 8372 S. Lucas Road
Kalkaska, 2:45-8 p.m., Jan. 6, BC Pizza- Blood Bus, 104 N. Cedar St.
Charlevoix, 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Jan. 7, Walgreens- Blood Bus, 1500 Bridge St.
Ellsworth, 11:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Jan. 7, Good Samaritan Family Services Community Room, 9100 Pleasant Hill Road
Elk Rapids, 12:30-6 p.m., Jan. 10, Short’s Brewing Company- Blood Bus, 211 Industrial Park
Mancelona, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Jan. 11, North Central Academy- Blood Bus, 5055 Corey Road
Manton, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 12, Manton High School Gym, 105 Fifth St.
Manistee, 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Jan. 12, Dr. Shrink- Blood Bus, 315 Washington St.
Bellaire, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Jan. 13, Shanty Creek Parlor D, 5780 Shanty Creek Road
Elmira, 12:45-5:15 p.m., Jan. 13, Elmira Warner Fire Department- Blood Bus, 2035 Mt. Jack Road
Manistee, 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Jan. 14, Manistee High School- Blood Bus, 525 12th St.
East Jordan, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Jan. 14, Fire Station Training Room, 555 Maple St.
