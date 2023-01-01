Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Cadillac, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Jan. 2, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
McBain, 2-7 p.m., Jan. 2, Schrock residence- Blood Bus, 2514 W. Geers Road
Bellaire, noon to 4 p.m., Jan. 4, Meadow Brook Medical Facility- Blood Bus, 4543 S. M-88
Traverse City, noon to 4 p.m., Jan. 4, Windemuller Electric Community Room, 1301 Business Park Drive
Falmouth, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Jan. 6, Ebels General Store- Blood Bus, 420 E. Prosper Road
Traverse City, 2-6 p.m., Jan. 9, Grand Traverse Bay YMCA Multipurpose Room, 3700 Silver Lake Road
Traverse City, 2:30-7 p.m., Jan. 9, Central United Methodist Church, 222 Cass St.
Traverse City, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Jan. 11, Elite Fitness North- Blood Bus, 1209 S. Garfield Ave.
East Jordan, 1:30-5:30 p.m., Jan. 11, East Jordan Fire Department, 555 Maple St.
McBain, 1:30-6 p.m., Jan. 11, Rehoboth Reformed Church Fellowship Hall, 8372 S. Lucas Road
Cadillac, 1:45-6 p.m., Jan. 12, Culver’s- Blood Bus, 8645 34 Road
Lake Leelanau, 2:30-7 p.m., Jan. 12, St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 403 S. St. Mary’s St.
Grayling, 8:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Jan. 13, Air Way Automation- Blood Bus, 2268 Industrial Drive
Traverse City, noon to 4:15 p.m., Jan. 13, Cowell Family Cancer Center, 217 S. Madison St.
