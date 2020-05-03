Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Gloria Steinem, and Rachel Carson are all easily identified with their causes. Does the disability rights movement have a universally recognized leader?
In April, the Michigan Roundtable for Diversity & Inclusion invited me to watch the new documentary film “Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution.” The virtual showing was with Detroit Disability Power, led by Dessa Cosma.
“Crip Camp” is directed by former camper, James LeBrecht, and Nicole Newnham. Streamed on Netflix, the film won the Audience Award at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. This is not a film about disability as burden or tragedy.
Camp Jened aka ‘Crip Camp’, ran from 1951 to 1977, first in Hunter and then Rock Hill, New York. Within their group, the campers learned they don’t have to pretend to be able-bodied. By talking, listening and working collectively on issues, they realized their lives could be better. For many, returning home meant going back in time. Yet the empowerment learned at Camp Jened could be applied elsewhere. The young Judy Heumann emerges as one of several leaders.
“Crip Camp” is a chronicle of the disability rights movement. Later in the film, I sobbed with painful pride watching the activists get out of their wheelchairs and assistive equipment and drag themselves up the steps of the U.S. Capitol Building to ensure the passing of the ADA.
Prior to watching the film, I read “Being Heumann: An Unrepentant Memoir of a Disability Rights Activist” by Judith Heumann with Kristen Joiner, 2020, Beacon Press. Heumann’s book is her story within the context of the larger history of the disability rights movement.
Judith Heumann, born in 1947, was 2 years old when she recovered from polio. Using a wheelchair because she was unable to walk, her mother had to fight for her right to attend school.
In 1969, she graduated from Long Island University. In 1970, she sued the NYC Board of Education because they determined she couldn’t teach because she couldn’t walk. She won her case and taught where she had once attended.
At the end of my freshman year of college, I had a sudden spinal stroke and became paralyzed. In 1979, I graduated from Oakland University. A lack of universal access pushed me to change my major from photojournalism to English and Communication Arts.
At 28, Heumann received a master’s degree in Public Health from UC Berkley.
In 1979, I received my master’s degree and began my doctoral program.
In 1975, Heumann was falsely told she couldn’t fly unaccompanied on an airplane. Beginning in 2004, I flew alone to France and many other destinations.
From 1972 to 1981, Heumann held several leadership positions, including with the World Institute on Disability — 1981 was the UN International Year of Disabled Persons. I began speaking and writing on disability, including covering wheelchair athletes at the Boston Marathon.
In 1989, I begin teaching at Northwestern Michigan College.
In 1990, on July 26, the ADA was signed. Heumann was 41 years old. Thereafter, she married, led the U.S. Office of Special Education and Rehabilitation, was the World Bank’s first advisor on disability and the special advisor on International Disability Rights.
In 2020, I’m writing a book and am the new chairwoman of the Traverse City Human Rights Commission.
I’ve not met Heumann, and she has been my leader.
