Today’s column is the fourth and final installment in a series on human sexuality and disability. I’m defining human sexuality as incorporating procreation, recreation and relational dimensions. Sexuality is part of our physical, mental and spiritual health.
According to psychologist, Robert Sternberg’s “Triangular Theory of Love” relationships contain three scales: Commitment, intimacy and passion. A relationship is assessed based upon the strength of each part of the triangle. Some areas of the triad can be solid lines, or completely missing or an intermittent or dotted line. Intimacy can be sexual but also achieved through high level conversation. Passion can be sexual but more so, a shared view of life. Marriage therapists often see couples with a strong commitment angle and weak intimacy and passion dimensions. They are often referred to as “married singles.”
There are many types of couples. Some are very sexual, or more sensual, primarily best friends, spiritual, while others are romantic. Today, heterosexual, non-binary and LGBTQ couples often seek a partner they can call their soulmate. All of these factors are true for people with disabilities, as well.
I had a longtime boyfriend when I had my spinal stroke. We were very young and faced tremendous challenges. After a year, he left the relationship. Dating was much easier for my former partner than for me. Not everyone was open to a romantic, sexual relationship with someone with a disability like mine. I recall a relative telling me, “You’ll meet someone, it will just take longer.” My medical providers tried to fix me up with men who used wheelchairs, especially, military veterans. While we had our disabilities in common, often we shared little else. I tried dating services with minimal success. As I got more comfortable with my disability and put the focus on getting to know the other person, my romantic life improved. I also realized my relationship with myself was the basis for all of my other relationships. When I met my husband, I was dating several people and having lots of fun, doing everything from skeet shooting to high seas sailing. A celebrated classical pianist composed a song about me. A few proposed marriage. I also met those with a fetish for females using wheelchairs. Control being key. Another guy terrified me with his assaultive behavior posed as “care-giving.” That night, my poor Dad got the call to intervene.
My husband of 40-plus years, Tom, says he knew I was “the one” the first time I came to see a play at the Birmingham Theater where he was the house manager. We married two years later.
Tom and I have spent the last four decades living the three strong lines in Sternberg’s triangle.
For more information go to www.aasect.org the American Association of Sex Educators Counselors and Therapists and www.siecus.org the Sexuality Information and Educational Council of the United States. For a recent, more provocative piece about sexuality and disability, try Alana Theriault “If It Aint Broke.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.