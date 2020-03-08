Imagine being vulnerable. You’re suffering, yet wonder how your pain can be invisible to those around you?
Ironically, we do see people hurting. There are the parents who vigorously shake, hit, their children in a store or a neighborhood teen being bullied by other teens while walking home from school. We’ve looked directly at members of our community and suspected sexual abuse, domestic violence, elder abuse and neglect and human trafficking. Indirectly, we see a troubling social media photo or video and a red flag within us is raised.
We ask ourselves, is it my business to get involved? How can I be helpful, not hurtful, to all concerned? Is making a call enough?
Mandatory reporters — teachers, therapists, medical personnel, law enforcement, clergy and day care providers — are required by law to report suspected abuse or neglect.
I’ve made calls, on behalf of others, to the police, Child Protective Services and Michigan Protection Advocacy Services, Inc.. I’ve requested welfare checks on vulnerable adults. Additionally, I’ve sought help from managers of businesses and organizations where harm may be taking place. If I’m not heard, I’ve gone to the owners, board of directors, state regulators and funding sources.
In one situation, my close friend with quadriplegia had been hospitalized in Traverse City for a stroke, tracheotomy and kidney dialysis. He was unable to speak. At 2 a.m., his terrified family member called me. He’d suddenly been transferred by ambulance to another hospital more than two hours away. Upon admission at the new hospital, they wouldn’t restart his dialysis. The doctors said the paperwork at both hospitals didn’t match-up. His relative knew he would deteriorate rapidly without dialysis.
After exhausting all other options, I called the county sheriff and city police near the hospital. Both departments respectfully listened to me. “Ma’am, is the person experiencing abuse and neglect a child?” “No, a senior citizen”.
“Who is the source of the abuse and neglect?” “The hospital.” The officers then went to the hospital and said an emergency complaint had been filed. The next thing we knew, my friend’s dialysis was restarted.
Another time, my husband, Tom, and I had just come home from a summer camping trip to the Upper Peninsula. Taking that first post-trip hot shower, my left leg ballooned to twice it’s natural size. Tom immediately took me to the emergency room. Paralyzed from the waist down, I felt no pain. X-rays revealed my leg was broken.
Before the doctor put me in a hip-to-toe plaster cast, the medical staff ushered Tom into another room. New to Traverse City, we didn’t know what was going on. Separated, they questioned us as to what had happened. Our explanations matched. As Tom had lifted me out of my wheelchair into our tent, my left tennis shoe had caught the vinyl floor fabric, twisting my leg under me. Neither of us knew I’d broken it. While camping, I’d felt a bit nauseous, but thought it was the humidity. The hospital staff had a duty to thoroughly question us. Abuse does happen to people with disabilities.
Educate yourself. You can call the MI Dept. of Health & Human Services Adult & Children’s Abuse & Neglect toll free hotline any time day or night at 855-444-3911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.