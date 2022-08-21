In a few days, I’m having my breast cancer surgery at the University of Michigan.
I was first diagnosed in February of 2021. Since spring of 2021, I’ve taken a prescription drug with the hope that it would shrink my tumors. The daily medication can have nasty side effects and I’ve experienced most of them; insomnia, night sweats, hot flashes, extreme bone, joint and muscle pain, etc. I’ve lived with the side effects because the drug is working.
It’s been a long year and a half, made more challenging by COVID-19.
In countless ways, I’m exhausted. Many days, I feel like Alice tumbling down the rabbit hole. There’s been the numerous medical appointments and misadventures in two different parts of the state, testing and anxiously waiting for test results, financial worries, concerns for my spouse and extended family and grieving people who have died as well as worrying about those recently diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses.
I’ve tried to be patient and compassionate with well-meaning friends and strangers who’ve said “at least you’ve got the good kind of cancer,” as well as those who say nothing when they hear my news. All of this and more, are on top of my regular work and many volunteer commitments.
I’ve also found lots of helpful people who have kept me going. They’ve prayed for me, sent me cards and flowers, made meals, wrote poems, created paintings as well as made knitted and crocheted items. After much contemplation, I recently agreed to letting friends create a GoFundMe campaign for me.
My breast cancer journey is far from over and I’m proud that I’ve been able to use my advocacy skills to secure a variety of changes that ensure better care for everyone; the Med Inn inside the U of M hospital complex is now ADA accessible, the Smith Family Breast Center now has a lift for transferring people onto machines/tables for varied procedures, and I’ve become a member of both the U of M Rogel Cancer Center and MI Med Patient Advisory Councils.
Additionally, on Dec. 8, 2022, I’ll interview one of my heroines, international disability activist and author Alice Wong for the National Writers Series. Her new book “Year of the Tiger: An Activist’s Life,” is published by Penguin Random House.
When I had my spinal stroke at 18, I didn’t pray to walk again. Instead, I prayed that it wouldn’t break my heart. My fear was that with a broken heart, I’d live a small life. My stroke may have rendered me a paralyzed paraplegic, but it did not break my heart. I live a big life.
Often during the last year and a half, I’ve feared that my breast cancer might break my heart. I’ve never been so scared. Ever. Then recently, I dreamt that my heart did indeed break. However, instead of breaking into pieces and crumbling, my heart broke free and expanded several times its size. Now, I have even more capacity for love.
