I didn’t write a column last month.
Instead, I was a patient at Munson Medical Center and then University of Michigan Hospital, diagnosed with a life-threatening bone infection in three areas of my left lower pelvis. I’m home, taking massive doses of antibiotics, bedridden and waiting for a major surgery evaluation.
The antibiotics are rough, causing nausea, belly pain and a sour, metallic aftertaste. Eating, sleeping and being anywhere near comfortable is a challenge.
And, I’m getting through it.
In the past three and a half years, I’ve dodged COVID-19, had breast cancer, a supra-pubic catheter surgically inserted into my abdomen and now the bone infection. All on top of my paraplegia.
Every day, I post some of what I’m learning on my Caring Bridge page. I started the blog last August as a way to document my experiences and help others.
There’s a lot to share. Here’s a small slice of one experience.
It’s mid-July and I’ve been a patient at Munson for a few days. Upon my doctor’s orders, I’m admitted through the Emergency Room, which is now standard procedure. Waiting in the ER was an excruciatingly long, mystifying process. Spotty phone service hindering calls to loved ones, no nearby food or vending and worst of all, minimal information on treatment or when a bed would become available.
On the third day at Munson, the doctors decided my care was beyond them and suggested I transfer to U of M or Henry Ford Hospital as soon as a bed became available. Stunned by the news, my family began planning the complex move to Ann Arbor. When this would occur or for how long, we weren’t told.
Finally, a bed became available. If I wanted it, I’d have to act quickly. I agreed, not knowing what this entailed.
On the day I’d be transferred to Ann Arbor, we waited the entire day for a solid departure time. At 1:01 a.m., I was loaded into the ambulance. Feeling fragile, barely sleeping the night before, I hoped I’d sleep during the ride. My husband, beyond exhausted, couldn’t safely drive behind the ambulance. After getting some rest, he’d join me at U of M the next day.
The trip was traumatic for me. It didn’t happen that long ago and I haven’t come close to processing everything. For four hours I was denied water because the two young ambulance employees didn’t know if that was OK with the doctors. Same for any kind of over-the-counter pain medications. I was strapped, lying on my back, into a rigid metal/rubber stretcher. This is a position I’m rarely in. I had to hold the same position, for much shorter periods, for my radiation treatments. Those were painful enough. The ride was so jolting, that the employee riding in the back with me, had to hold onto to me so I wouldn’t slide off the stretcher. I was sure I’d fractured something. I never slept. I think many people riding in an ambulance are unconscious or medicated and the trips, much shorter. Lying so close to the floor, all I could see out the back windows were the occasional street lights or billboard.
At 5 a.m. we pulled into the ER entrance of U of M Hospital.
I’d arrived.
