In the summer of 1989, I interviewed for a teaching position at Northwestern Michigan College. In addition to the typical questions, the department head asked how I would get to work; I drove. Write on the board; I could do that or use an overhead projector. Utilize my desk; positioning it on blocks would help me roll my wheelchair under it. Maintain control of the classroom; I was a highly trained professional with teaching experience. It wouldn’t be a problem.
By the end of the interview, I had the job.
Thirty years later, I’m still teaching at NMC.
Last week, I attended NMC’s chapter of Phi Theta Kappa’s disability awareness event, “To Be Seen and Be Heard.”
The program was an opportunity for the community to discuss the barriers to success and common misconceptions about individuals with visible and invisible disabilities.
The day included guest speakers, video of TEDx talks and local service provider displays.
One speaker, from Michigan Rehabilitation Services, guided us through a profile matrix of varied jobs and disabilities. MRS provides specialized employment and education-related services and training to persons with disabilities.
Then, in groups of three, we tried to pair the varied disabilities with the least and most likely matched jobs. Jobs such as receptionist, waiter/waitress, cable TV installer, security guard, warehouse worker, teacher and mechanic. And, disabilities such as legal blindness (best vision with best correction), dyslexia, hearing impaired, cerebral palsy, intellectual disability, bi-polar disorder and paraplegia.
It quickly became apparent that we needed more information; there were too many unknown variables. Wouldn’t the person with the disability know better than us, the best creative accommodations? A reasonable accommodation, is defined under Title I of the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) as a modification or adjustment to a job, the work environment, or the way things are usually done during the hiring process.
Could a security job now mean monitoring a room full of computers attached to cameras? With assistance, could anyone do any job, or were there limitations depending upon where a person was on a scale or spectrum?
Had we seen someone with any of these disabilities do any of these jobs?
A student in the audience shared her practical approach to matching her interests and skills with her disability. Her parents however, suggested jobs she knew she couldn’t or didn’t want to do. In response, the multi-generational audience smiled and nodded; they could personally relate to not agreeing with one’s parents when it came to career choice.
In closing, the MRS presenter said he’d found hundreds of jobs for all of the matched disabilities and jobs in the profile matrix. He advised researching the accommodations, not the disability.
Before I left the event, I thought about how I could better assist all of my students. I also thought about my own career journey; teaching being but one part of my varied work history.
What might I have done instead or did I still want to do? How could society, including employers, truly decrease the vast number of unemployed or underemployed persons with disabilities?
Locally, senior retirees have returned to work for a variety of reasons. By doing so, among other factors, they’ve aided our worker shortage.
Simply put, diversity and inclusiveness, works.
