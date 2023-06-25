Last year, as part of the National Writers Series, I interviewed author Alice Wong “Year of the Tiger: An Activist’s Life” by way of author Stephanie Foo. Alice was recovering from illness.
Yesterday, I received an email from Alice asking for a new donation to her GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign. I’d donated to the same campaign in 2022. That campaign raised more than $300,000, with many of the donations, like mine, at $25. Alice’s GoFundMe campaigns have been established by her family. She lives in California and has several serious health needs. She wants to be cared for at home, not a nursing home. The costs of her daily home care are now $720 a day or $262,800 a year. The goal of the current campaign is $1 million dollars. Almost 6,000 people from across the world have donated.
Alice describes living precariously, in the consistent state of income insecurity. This is damaging to her physical and mental health. Institutional care is also more expensive.
If you search GoFundMe campaigns in Traverse City and northern Michigan, you’ll see lots of familiar faces. Our neighbors need assistance with medical care and related expenses, help after disasters like fires, floods and tornadoes and funeral expenses. Reading the profiles, it’s often surprising how many people have good jobs, health insurance and supportive families and friends. Of course, there are the random requests that appear frivolous, like vacation trips, but those are rarely funded.
Some donors prefer sending checks directly to the person or their bank. Others like Venmo, a smartphone app that transfers money from one bank account to another. Other medical crowdfunding sources include Fundly, Spotfund, Give a Hand, CrowdHealth, Network for Good and General WP.
It’s often difficult to get financial assistance. As a person in active treatment for breast cancer, I’ve applied for lots of state and national programs. The applications were often involved and exhausting, especially for someone who is ill. Then there’s the waiting while the bills and daily expenses pile up. I did not receive any financial assistance from these programs. I did receive some utility and transportation help from the Cowell Cancer Center. Unlike other nearby counties, Grand Traverse County does not have a specific breast cancer fund and Cowell’s help is capped at $2,000 for a lifetime. This was a big surprise to my family and friends who have been donating to these funds for decades. This is not true for all counties.
Friends downstate set up my GoFundMe campaign. I met my goal. By the end of the campaign, I was heavily in debt and the funds went fast. Some of our biggest donors were readers of this column.
Often people think that one can and should insure and save their way out of these dilemmas. Not everyone is insurable. Often it’s too expensive. And, insurance frequently doesn’t cover certain medical supplies and second medical opinions, especially, those out of network. Our PACE program, amongst others, can only do so much to keep people cared for at home.
Is Alice Wong worth helping? Are you? Many people don’t have her privilege. She believes her very survival requires her to not be institutionalized. I don’t think Alice is the problem.
Perhaps her personal saga highlights the systemic problem we’re all a part of in this country.
