Today’s column is the third installment in a series on human sexuality and disability.
I’m defining human sexuality as incorporating procreation, recreation and relational dimensions. Sexuality is part of our physical, mental and spiritual health.
Recreation: Sometimes, one has to live in another country, to more fully understand their own.
For several semesters, I taught in the south of France. When I arrived, I’d already taught in the United States and thought I fully understood young adult sexuality. Quickly, I saw how my French university students applied “joie de vivre” or joy of life as the foundation of their sexuality. Because of how they were raised, human sexuality included the art one liked, food they made, clothes they wore and their favorite music. Emphasis was placed on joy, playfulness, and most of all, pleasure.
On Fridays, as I wheeled home, strangers stopped me to smell the bouquet of flowers poking out of my wheelchair backpack. Compared to my students back home, the French, including those with disabilities, were generally more comfortable with their sexuality. Most could discuss at length numerous aspects of sexuality without discomfort, including birth control, experimentation, sexually transmitted diseases and gender identity.
I also witnessed how they valued flirting, including as a way to curb infidelity. One could experience the pleasure of flirting without engaging in physical, sexual activity. Once in a grocery story, I was trying to topple a plastic bottle of shampoo from a top shelf by throwing other items at it (no staff were around). When the bottle fell to the floor, I realized a customer had been watching me from afar. Before I could explain, he winked and said, “enchante.”
Living in France affirmed my belief that everyone, has the capacity for sexual expression. No exceptions.
Back home, after a climbing accident, one of my male friends with quadriplegia learned that when stimulated, the top of his head was a new pleasure or erogenous zone. Another friend, with a progressive musculoskeletal system disease, realized that while the frequency of sexual intercourse with her partner had decreased, the quality and enjoyment increased. Others with mental health diagnoses, learned to cope with the sexual side effects of psychotropic medications. Persons with every health challenge and disability imaginable, have ways of dealing with sexual positioning, desire, orgasm, masturbation and stamina. These are challenges shared with the able-bodied population.
For me, I became a paraplegic at age 18. I’ve been married to the same person for more than 40 years. In the past few years, I’ve had breast cancer. I’m aging with my disability and health challenges.
Over the course of my life, I have never doubted that I’m a sexual being. It’s had nothing to do with how I’ve looked, if I’ve had a partner, the status of my health, my age or any other variables. What’s mattered, is that I am a human being and I’m alive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.