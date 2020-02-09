In January, at our first meeting, I took my psychology students to the Dennos Museum to explore how they see beauty.
Many hadn’t been in a museum since they were children. Their first task was to listen to the docent, as she escorted them on a highlighted tour.
Then the students wandered the exhibits by themselves and selected a work of art that they found particularly beautiful.
From there, each wrote a short research paper on their art piece, artist and why they selected it.
A week later, they shared a photo of their piece under a classroom overhead camera and addressed key points.
Some of the selections were expected, like art by Dali, Warhol and Weston. But many weren’t.
“Buffet’s hunger photos made me curious, want to take another look, they moved me emotionally.”
“I found an androgynous looking subject. Why aren’t we taught androgyny is beautiful?”
“What’s reflected in nature, the glass apple is beautiful because it’s comfortable, calming”
“I chose one of the panels from ‘Ergo Sum: A Crow A Day’ ...what a beautiful way to mark the familiar and not forget the everyday.”
Several students made return visits to the museum and even when two students picked the same piece, they wrote completely different papers. This first assignment met several objectives; students visited their college museum, spoke in front of their peers, submitted a sample of their research and writing skills and began to deconstruct their ideas about beauty, attraction and psychology.
Listening to my students reminded me of Riva Lehrer’s essay “Where All Bodies Are Exquisite” from the Disability Series of the New York Times, edited and introduced by Peter Catapano & Rosemarie Garland-Thomson, 2019.
Riva’s biography says she’s an artist, curator and writer whose portrait work was recently acquired by the National Portrait Gallery of the Smithsonian Museum. Her memoir “Golem Girl” will be published by One World imprint of Penguin Random House in spring 2020.
She is a person with spina bifida and uses a wheelchair.
Like Riva, I’m not offended by people staring at me. What bothers me, is the negative attitude that often accompanies staring. As a woman, paralyzed from the waist down, I marvel everyday at how well my body still works. To me, that’s beautiful. Equally, many of my friends who wear eye patches, metal prostheses and tattoos over breast surgery see their bodies as beautiful.
Several friends call their leg spasms “happy feet.”
On the outside, my college students meet our typical standards for beauty. Yet for many, what they see from the inside out, is not a beautiful body image.
It’s also not uncommon for both male and female students to tell me that no one has ever told them they’re beautiful.
At the end of our first trip to the museum, one of my 20-something students asked me why in our culture, we’re taught such a narrow, socially constructed definition of beauty?
As we chatted, he stopped and added “doesn’t it make you angry, sad, that your image isn’t represented anywhere in this building?”
“Oh but it is,” I said.
“Where?” he said.
“Follow me,” I said.
Then I led him to see Sedna, sea goddess mermaid of the Inuit.
