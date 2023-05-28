In the next few weeks, many teachers will review their school year and ponder what’s next for their students. For me, that includes thinking about the next generations, especially, those with disabilities. Here are a few special people and a couple of tips I wish I’d been told when I was coming up.
One of my brilliant Northwestern Michigan Community College nonbinary students will be attending the University of Michigan. This IBPOC (Indigenous, Black, Person of Color) student had personal, family and financial challenges to overcome, making their accomplishment all the more meaningful. Last week before they left, we met for coffee. During our conversation they shared something every teacher dreams of hearing:
“Susan, you helped me find my passion. The thing I’ll be doing for the rest of my life.”
Another student recently completed her degree at a downstate community college and is headed to a four-year university. This extraordinary person has experienced mental health challenges and lived on our Traverse City streets. A gifted writer, scholar, mother and grandmother, every exchange with her is packed with lived wisdom.
Then there’s “Mighty Miss Maya.” Maya, 8, is a person with cerebral palsy living in northern Michigan. She and her mother, Ann Tisdale, published two children’s books. They’ll be signing the latest one at Horizon Books on June 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. Maya and her family have a lot to say about growing up in today’s world with a visible physical disability.
And recently, I became acquainted with Erica Cole, founder of the international adaptive clothing company “No-limbits”. (No-limbits.com) Erica lost her leg in a car accident in 2018 at age 18. Before her crash, she interned at Los Alamos National Laboratory. She appeared on “Shark Tank” and secured contracts with the US Veterans Administration. Erica has much to say about the world of work.
Three tips I’d offer a person with a disability:
The first is learn about and join your disability culture. Honor it, seek comfort from it and bring it with you in everything you do.
Second is to respect the number of “spoons’ you have to work with in a given day. In 2003, writer and person with lupus, Christine Miserandino, coined the term “Spoon Theory” to represent the amount of physical and mental energy available for tasks.
Third, recognize the difference between belonging and fitting in. All too often DEIB (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging) efforts encourage the later. Fitting in is being like everyone else, not bringing who you are to the table. Appreciate the paradoxes. The same day you receive a scholarship, internship or job, you may also learn that your opportunity lacks a deep awareness of disability culture, including full access to buildings, restrooms and parking. Your role as an advocate doesn’t end.
To learn more about disability culture, check out the following books: “Disability Visibility: First-Person Stories From the 21st Century” edited by Alice Wong, and for young readers, “I Am Not A Label: 34 Disabled Artists, Thinkers, Athletes and Activists From Past To Present” by Carrie Burnell and “Unstoppable: Women With Disabilities” by Helen Wolfe.
