TRAVERSE CITY — Sue Halsey and her wife, Bonnie, wanted to find a welcoming church when they moved to Kalkaska in 2018.
After research and recommendations from pastors at their old church in Williamston, they discovered Central United Methodist Church in Traverse City. And immediately knew they were in the right place.
“Everybody wears little rainbows on name tags,” said Halsey, a retired Michigan State University program coordinator who now drives the 50-mile round-trip every Sunday to attend the church. “Well, not everybody does it, but it is a message.
“The beliefs of the church are why we come. If it wasn’t going to be our place where we’d feel comfortable and welcomed, it wasn’t going to be as easy making that drive.”
This month the 150-year-old “Central Church,” as members call it, took another step toward the goal of full inclusion of LGBTQ people in the church’s practices and policies. It voted July 7 to affiliate with the Chicago-based Reconciling Ministries Network and to become a “reconciling congregation.”
Reconciling churches and communities are United Methodist spaces committed to building “the inclusion to which God calls us,” according to the network’s website. The national network claims 40,000 Reconciling United Methodists and more than 1,000 Reconciling Churches and Communities.
The Central Church vote took place six months after a Special Session of the General Conference of The United Methodist Church upheld prohibitions relating to issues of sexual orientation and gender-identification, said Nan Horstman, chair of Central Church’s Way Forward Task Force. She said the Book of Discipline — the book of rules for the global denomination — says that “the practice of homosexuality is incompatable with Christian teaching” and bans “the ordination of self-avowed practicing gay clergy and the blessing of same-gender unions” in the church.
“We wanted to state that Central Church, no matter what our denomination said, is a congregation that is welcoming to all,” Horstman said. “We are saying we are opposed to this decision and we are going to publicly state that.”
The vote means the church will continue to work for social justice and share Christ’s message of love for all and will add additional language to its welcome statement reflecting its deeper hospitality, Horstman said.
It will also send its revised welcome statement to the Reconciling Ministries Network so the church can be included in a nationwide directory of welcoming congregations those looking for new church homes can access.
The vote — 87.5 percent in favor of becoming a reconciling congregation and 89.6 percent in favor of adding additional language to the welcome statement — was not a vote to leave the United Methodist denomination, Horstman stressed.
“There’s still work to be done and who knows what will happen down the road,” she said. “There’s been a lot (of the word) ‘disaffilation’ being bandied about but we are not about disaffiliation at this point.”
Horstman said the church, which already practiced “radical hospitality,” had been working toward a vote since spring by researching reconciling congregations, holding educational sessions with speakers like Halsey and taking a straw poll.
“I wasn’t surprised that we were going to vote to become a welcoming congregation but I was pleasantly surprised at the margin,” she said.
The result left Halsey, whose old Williamston congregation was the first reconciling church in Michigan, overjoyed.
“It was a joyful feeling and a confirmation that we were in the right spot,” she said.
Horstman said The United Methodist Church is expected to take up issues of sexual orientation and gender-identification again at its next General Conference in 2020. Depending on the outcome, she said, Central Church likely will consider whether to allow same-gender unions to take place in its building.
