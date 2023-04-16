MAYFIELD — The body of an Interlochen man missing since December was found in a local nature preserve, an official with the Michigan State Police said today.
Dean Nicolas Barnes, 51, was reported missing December 9. On Saturday, a search volunteer found Barnes‘s body at the East Creek Reserve trail head on Mayfield Road in Paradise Township. Police said they believe Barnes died by suicide.
The volunteer who located Barnes’ body is affiliated with Alpena County Search and Rescue, a nonprofit search organization based in Alpena that conducts searches throughout northern Michigan at the request of law enforcement.
"ACSAR utilizes many resources, including ground teams, dog teams, and air support along with search management and technical search planners for missing person incidents," the organization's website states.
An extensive search of the area was conducted by the state police canine and aviation units at the time of his disappearance, but Barnes was not located.
His vehicle had been found four days prior, on December 5, also at the East Creek Reserve trailhead.
“The Michigan State Police would like to thank all the volunteer efforts and information from family, friends, and the community that were provided in the search and location of Mr. Barnes," an official said.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
