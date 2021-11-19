TRAVERSE CITY — The body of a 42-year-old man was found Friday morning in a grassy area behind the Meijer department store in Garfield Township. Foul play is not suspected, officials said Friday.
Capt. Chris Clark of the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office said a passerby noticed the man in a field near a pond behind the grocery store's parking lot and called 9-1-1.
GTSO used a fingerprint scanner to identify the man but his name has not been released pending family notification and autopsy results, Clark said.
Clark said there were no obvious wounds or cause of death and the body was taken to Kalamazoo for an autopsy.
Results are expected in about four weeks, Clark said, at which time detectives will review the death if there is evidence of foul play.
