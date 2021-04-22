BAY CITY — I could feel a fish hitting my bait, just picking at it, as I dragged it across the bottom, pick, pick, pick, until I felt it finally take it. I set the hook and before I could even begin cranking, the drag started complaining.
“I don’t think this is a bass,” I said to my partner Greg Sochocki.
“Well,” he answered, “if it is, it’s a state record.”
Indeed, it was a big, heavy fish and after several seesaw minutes of me gaining line and the fish taking it back, I brought it to the surface. It was big sheepshead. It felt like a bowling bowl; I guessed it at 10 or 12 pounds, easily a Master Angler fish.
It wasn’t the first drum we’d caught that day, nor the last. We caught enough to feed dinner to a whole village, had we’d kept them all, with enough left over for lunch the next day.
But it was bass we were after and we were getting our share of those, too.
Fact is, on the cast before I hooked the giant sheepshead, I caught an honest 5-pound smallmouth. I know this because Sochocki and I had a disagreement about how big it really was — I guessed it at just under five pounds, Sochocki guessed it at just over five pounds — so he pulled out a digital scale and it read: 5.0.
And as soon as I let it go, Sochocki made a cast and caught a smallie that was ever bigger.
We were fishing Ned rigs, which have become increasingly popular over the last few years. If you’re unfamiliar, Ned rigs are jigs, with mushroom-shaped heads, tipped with a small plastic tail. I was fishing a Z-Man TRD, which looks like about a 3-inch section of a plastic worm. The jig head makes the tail stand straight up from the bottom and, instead of hopping the bait back, as you would with a tube or a more conventional grub body, you just drag it along the bottom. What it resembles to the fish or why it works are mysteries to me, but it works.
We’d pulled into the mouth of a canal on Saginaw Bay. The water temperature was several degrees warmer than the water in the bay and had drawn the fish into it. That’s the key to early spring bass fishing: Find the warmest water around.
“You’ve got to fish the areas that warm up early — canals, bays, places with dark bottom that can absorb the heat from the sun,” Sochocki explained. “Jamie (his son) was out here a few days ago and he fished some of those areas where we usually catch them and the pike were in there. The pike generally move in first and then bass come in after them.”
Well, they were in there pretty good. We stayed at the mouth of the canal for about an hour and caught about 10 bass, mostly smallies but a couple of largemouths, too, until the bite died and we moved up into the canal. We switched baits to pick up the tempo a little — I fished a spinnerbait, Sochocki fished a swim jig — and we clobbered them. They were all fat, healthy bright green fish, mostly in the 3- and 4-pound range with a couple of bigger ones thrown in. We stayed in the canal for about 90 minutes and caught around 30 more bass, all but one a largemouth.
This is the kind of fishing guys go to Texas to enjoy.
Bass fishing on Saginaw Bay is outstanding.
“The quality of bass fishing on the bay is pretty darn good,” said Sochocki, who’s been fishing there since he could. “The largemouth fishing has gotten better the last couple of years since the water’s gotten higher. They were always there, but you couldn’t get at them. It’s opened up new areas for them to spawn and their numbers are really good.”
Largemouth bass were the target of the bulk of the bay’s bassers back, oh, 40 years ago or so, when bass fishing was sweeping the angling nation. Then the water level fell, zebra mussels invaded and cleared up the water, and that’s when anglers discovered there was a whole ‘nuther world of bass fishing out there — smallmouths. The smallies carried the bay for a couple of decades.
And they’re still there, of course, but a lot more fishermen know about them now.
“Seems like the smallies have taken a hit the last few years,” Sochocki said. “It seems like we’re not having many of those days when pull up on a rock pile and catch 30 smallmouths — not in the inner bay. If you get out in the outer bay, the fishing still pretty darn good out there. It’s under-fished.”
Not many places in the state are, except many are not fished as hard as they could be this time of year as some anglers haven’t caught on yet to how good that pre-spawn bite really is. It has been growing increasingly popular since the Natural Resources Commission declared, about a decade ago, that catch-and release bass fishing should be legal year-round, which is something bass anglers had been asking for almost forever.
“I think everybody was doing it, anyway,” Sochocki said.
True. I can’t tell you how many bass I caught while pike or walleye fishing before the bass opener back in the day.
“It hasn’t hurt the fish, obviously,” Sochocki said.
Amen, brother.
