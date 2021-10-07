LA SALLE — The weather folks had it wrong again. The expected “light winds” were producing 3- and 4-footers on Lake Erie. Captain Shea Hegedus’ 27-foot Sport-Craft was bobbing around like a rubber ducky out in the ocean. It was hard to keep your feet.
Fact is, it was so bouncy that Hegedus told us to leave some slack in our lines as, “they don’t like it’s bobbing up and down like that.”
That made it a little bit tricky to detect the bite.
We were looking for yellow perch out in 22 feet of water, maybe five miles from the marina. The fishing, which was fast and furious the previous day, had slowed considerably. That’s not so unusual with a drastic weather change.
Bob Obeshaw, a fellow charter boat skipper, who was one of the five of us aboard, agreed. He’d smacked them the previous day, he said, in the same spot.
“We had good ones, two gallon bags of filets,” said Obeshaw. “But the wind changed overnight and I think that slowed them down. Wind changes will move the fish around.”
The fishing “is not super-fast,” as Hegedus put it, “but it’s not terrible.”
No, it wasn’t. At 9 a.m. we had 24 on ice. Not especially noteworthy on Lake Erie, but better than perch fishing most other places.
“I didn’t fish yesterday, but everyone caught 100 to 150,” Hegedus said. “Today is the slowest it’s been in five days.”
Weather trumps all, eh? But at least the majority of the fish we were catching were knife-worthy.
“No giants today, but lots of good ones,” noted Obeshaw. “That’s OK; these are the good eating ones.”
True enough. The perch were mostly running eight to 10 inches. Perfect. There were some bigger ones mixed in, but the bulk of them were what you want for the table.
Perch fishing has been uneven this year on Lake Erie, which is still the best perch fishery around. It started slowly, picked up, then we ran into that weather change.
“August was pretty bad,” said Hegedus, who is in his second full season as a charter boat skipper. “But it’s getting better as the water temperature drops. And it’ll improve as we get more of those cool nights.”
Most of us fished two rods each, picking away at them, with the usual assortment of non-target species — catfish, white perch, and sheepshead — keeping us fairly occupied. We went through some lengthy lulls, but Hegedus decided it was better to stick with what we were doing than go looking.
“I was out here the other day and two hours into it we had four fish,” he said. “We wound up with 95. If you’re catching fish, more often than not you’re better off staying with them than moving.”
I was just as glad to stay put. It was rough as a cob out there.
We were using fairly standard perch jerkin’ techniques. Hegedus has his light-action rods spooled with braided line with a length of fluorocarbon leader, with two hooks — one near the 1-ounce sinker and the other a foot or so up the line — with small minnows for bait. Hegedus was rigged with No. 2 Eagle Claw octopus-style hooks, brightly colored (orange or chartreuse), but he didn’t think that the color mattered.
“I really don’t think there’s a benefit to them,” he said, “unless they’re really snapping, then you might catch some on a bare hook when they steal your bait. But I’ve always used these hooks. They’re a quality hook.”
We fished until noon at which time we had 76, not record-setting by any means, but not bad. The last hour or so had been especially slow.
“The way it’s been going this year, anytime you catch 75 fish, it’s a pretty good day,” Hegedus said.
The chatter on the radio said as much; most of the other skippers were moaning the blues. When I heard a skipper report how many he had, we invariably had more than the caller.
“We did better than anyone else,” Hegedus said. “Most of the other guys were catching 20 to 50. We must have landed on the only ones that were hungry out here.”
One positive to the perch fishing on Erie this year is the fish are running larger than usual, Hegedus said.
“We’ve been catching a lot of eight to 11 inch fish,” he said. “Other years the average is like seven to nine inches. I’d say our average today was nine inches. Nice fish.”
Indeed, we had relatively few throwbacks. There were enough of them to see that there’s another year-class coming, but not so many that we had to sort to get our keepers.
Hegedus got a late start on his perch fishing excursions as walleye fishing lasted longer than usual in Michigan waters this summer.
“Usually we’re done by the end of July,” he said, “but I fished on Aug. 7 and we had our 36 fish in three hours, dock to dock.”
Most of the skippers who are still chasing walleyes have moved to Ohio ports where there’s deeper water. For the most part, it’ll be perch fishing until it gets really cold, at which times most skipper have pulled their boats for the season. It’ll be a small (i.e. easily trailerable) boat fishery then.
Hegedus said he expects to stay at it until the end of October. You can reach him at 734-770-8573.
