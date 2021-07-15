MARCELLUS — When the jig and pig caught on big time as THE bait for big bass, about four decades ago or so, nobody fished it unless they had their thermals on. Now, fishing a jig in summer is as common as rain. So what happened?
Anglers began replacing the pig — a pork frog — with a soft plastic trailer and that made all the difference. That’s the word from Jim Horn, who has become a big believer in summertime jig fishing.
Horn, who is an excellent angler, invited me to join him in Van Buren County, where he said he had a good jig bite going. And he proved, almost immediately, that jigs are still big bass baits.
Just to see, I fished a swim bait while Horn fished a jig. I about stayed about even with him on numbers, but Horn’s fish were decidedly bigger.
“That’s one of the reasons I like the jig,” said Horn, a 61-year-old postal worker. “You catch a bigger fish on average.”
Indeed, a jig and trailer is a large-profile bait — bigger, say, than a plastic worm — designed for bottom fishing, where the big gals (big bass are almost always females) typically live. And big baits, typically, catch bigger fish.
Pork frogs are decidedly more buoyant than plastics and that was one of the keys to fishing it in cold water — to slow the drop rate — when the fish’s metabolism is in low gear. The soft-plastic trailers, which are often crawfish imitators, but include worms, twin tails, and just about any permutation you care to hang on a jig, allow the bait to fall much faster, more in tune with a bass’s warm-water metabolism.
Horn said he started fishing a jig in summer in the late ’90s or early 2000s when soft plastics became the go-tos for many bass anglers.
“Soft plastics had a lot more action,” Horn said. “And a lot of them have glitter in them. I’ve seen days when the flecks had a lot to do with it.
“It took a while to get confidence in it, but once I started catching fish, I got very confident. In the summer, when the fish are more aggressive, you want that bait to drop faster. Plastics are a lot less buoyant; you want that bait to go straight to the bottom.”
We caught about 20 fish, mostly bass, but a few nice pike, too, in our first 90 minutes of angling. But when the bite slowed — and who knows why? — Horn suggested we go to another lake a couple miles away. I started out with the swim bait again. Horn stayed with the jig, caught a bass on his first cast, and had me down a half dozen to zero when I finally capitulated. And then I started catching them, too, but never as fast as Horn.
The fish in this lake were running smaller than where we first started, the bulk of them were just sub-legal (under 14 inches) with an occasional good one thrown in.
Horn typically uses crawfish-like trailers. He likes a Chigger Craw (Berkley) or a Rage Tail (Strike King) best, which have bigger profiles than pork frogs, but he will go with a plastic pork-frog imitator (a Paca Chunk, by NetBait) when he’s fishing boat docks because it skips on the surface better than the bulkier trailer for getting under the docks or pontoon boats.
“In cold water I still prefer pork,” Horn said. “But I’ve only got a couple of jars left. But I hear someone is making pork frogs again.”
Indeed, Uncle Josh, the main name in pork frogs, announced a couple of years back that it was getting out of the business. But another company bought the name (Acme Tackle Company) and is making them again. They’re pricey — expect to pay around $12 a jar — but available.
“A jig is one of those baits it takes a while to get confidence in,” Horn said. “A lot of guys, if they don’t get bit right away, will go with something else. But if I start with a jig and get a couple of bites right away, I’ll never put it down — not unless I’m fishing with somebody else who is waxing them on something else.
“A jig and frog was always thought to be a crawfish imitator,” he continued. “The plastic crawfish baits look even more like the real thing. The main thing about the jig is if the fish are relating to the bottom, it’s the tool to use. On those days when the fish are suspended, I’ll go to a crankbait or a swim bait.”
Horn typically uses a 5/8th or 3/4th ounce jig, “but a lot of times I’m fishing in 15, 18, 20 feet of water,” he said.
He makes his own jigs, with a medium-stiff brush guard and prefers to fish them on fluorocarbon line because “it transmits the bite better than mono or braid. And in the summer, when the water’s clear, they don’t see the fluorocarbon. I’m sure in clear water they get line shy.”
We fished about five hours total and caught about 50 bass. We were still catching them when we called it.
Horn convinced me; unless circumstances dictate otherwise, jigs are the way to go when fishing bottom, even in the dead of summer, but especially when you want to catch big fish.
And who doesn’t?
