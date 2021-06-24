BAY PORT — We were beginning to think we were snakebit.
Saginaw Bay was so socked in with fog that it didn’t make any sense to try to get to where Bill Horton had originally proposed fishing, which was an 11-mile run from where we launched. So he decided to fish some nearby flats with some rock ridges on them that sometimes hold bass.
The problem was the fish were holding on small isolated patches of vegetation or rock piles and with no sunshine making its way through the pea soup, we couldn’t see what we needed to throw at. So we fished around the rock ridges as best as we could, just covering water, but it was slow, slow, slow. I think we had two fish in our first two hours of fishing.
About 10 a.m., however, the sun finally burned through and we could identify casting targets. The fishing picked up commensurately. We started picking up smallmouths regularly and some very nice specimens at that.
All the while we could see fish — lots of them — cruising around on the flat. When we did, we’d throw at them; we tossed the bait well in front of the direction in which they were swimming. But for the most part, our baits were ignored by the cruisers. We caught almost all of our fish holding right tight to cover.
I’ve always found fishing for bass immediately post-spawn as relatively challenging. They tend to scatter and are often lethargic, I guess worn out from doing their biological duty to the future. They’ll strap on the feedbag directly, but I think it takes them some time after spawning is finished for them to get there.
So we fished with mostly slow, bottom-bumping baits. Picking out our targets and throwing right on them. I spent the whole morning fishing a crawdad-colored tube. Horton alternated between three baits — a Ned rig with a short Z-Man TRD, an unweighted stick worm, and a drop shot rig with a straight-tailed grub. Of the three, the unweighted bait was the least effective; the fish didn’t want to come up from the bottom in the six feet of water or so we were fishing. They apparently weren’t in the mood to chase; you had to put it right in their faces to get bit. The drop shot rig did the best.
The smallmouth bass fishery on Saginaw Bay is “very, very good,” Horton said, “but it used to be better.
“The quality of the fish is there but their numbers are down. I think there’s a lot of pressure on them; they’re getting pounded every day.”
Horton said fishing for smallmouths can be “terrific,” in the summer, but it’s harder.
“They’re there, but you’ve got find them,” he said. “You have to do a little more work to find them and then stay up with them as they move around. It comes down to time on the water and you’ve got to spend it to stay on them.”
But Horton says an improving largemouth fishery helps make up for the tougher smallie bite.
“The largemouth fishery is great — I think it’s a lot better than the smallmouth fishery right now. They’re getting big and they’re eating. If you know where to get them, you’re going to get your fish. It’s not a big deal any more to get out there and catch 20 pounds (for five fish) of largemouth.”
Largemouth fishing corresponds to the higher water levels on the bay in recent years. When the water level started dropping in the ‘90s — coupled with the clearer water because of the zebra mussels — more anglers tuned into the smallies, which typically ran bigger than the largemouths. But that’s not so any more, Horton said.
“I’m finding a lot of 5-pound largemouths right now,” Horton said. “A lot of them. And it could be even better — these invasive species are hurting the shoreline fishing. If we could get rid of those phragmites and returned to all those cattails it would be terrific. The phragmites are killing the shoreline fishery.”
I’ve found the phrags do not hold the fish like the cattails and reeds do. When I first started fishing Saginaw Bay for bass, a little more than 30 years ago, it was always in shallow water and generally in the reeds. Now with the cleaner water, there’s more weed growth away from the shorelines; the largemouths have got a lot more room to roam.
Fact is, I caught a nice one — I guessed it at more than 4 pounds: it was around 20 inches long, but tall (belly to back) and thick in the flanks. It was an unexpected pleasure, like flipping through the television channels and coming across an episode of Seinfeld that you hadn’t seen before.
But we had a number of smallmouths that looked like that, too, a bunch of 3- to 4-pounders and a couple that would scare the heck out of five.
As Horton noted, the quality is there.
And the numbers? I’d guess we caught about 20, which, considering we only had about three hours of fishing with the conditions in our favor, is a lot better than the bass fishing in a lot of places that are known for it.
But Saginaw Bay should be known for it, too: good numbers, good quality, both largemouths and smallmouths. What more could you ask for?
