HIGGINS LAKE — By now, just about everyone knows that last ice produces some of the best fishing of the season. And that’s doubly so for smelt.
Problem is, it’s awfully tough to know when last ice is going to be. It can change overnight.
I was on Higgins Lake right before the big warm up with Tom Goneia and the ice was already receding from the shoreline. But the bite wasn’t what we’d hoped. Were we a week early?
“Smelt fishing continually improves until you can’t get on the ice any more,” explained Goniea, a Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologist and smelt aficionada. “They’re a spring spawning fish and they begin to congregate in late winter.”
Indeed, we set up near a creek mouth — which can be risky at late ice — because the fish would soon be heading upstream, though that really wasn’t necessary.
“It’s not the kind of fishing where you have to get on a snowmobile and travel across the lake to find that perfect spot,” Goniea said. “Typically there’s a little shanty town that sets up right off the access site. The spot I fish is relatively close to a creek, but some years it produces better and some years it’s better right off the launch. There doesn’t seem to be any rhyme or reason for it.”
No, but smelt anglers do congregate.
When we pulled up toward a handful of shanties, one of the guys already out there greeted us with a chortle — “Don’t get the idea we know what we’re doing,” he said — and brought over his electric auger when he saw we just had a hand-powered device. And that’s part of what makes smelt fishing what it is.
“It’s just a different, interesting fishing experience,” Goniea said. “Nobody’s secretive about their spots, there’s no worry about giving away too much information. It’s very different than other fisheries in that respect.”
We set up in 28 feet of water — which is shallower than I generally fish for smelt — but there enough frozen-over holes to show that folks had been fishing here awhile. We were set up by good dark. That’s another aspect that sets smelt fishing apart — it’s a nighttime game. And it’s gear intensive.
“You want to have shanty, the elements are more extreme at night, but I have seen guys out there fishing on a bucket,” Goniea said. “You need a lantern to see what you’re doing. I bought a really nice underwater light years ago and I’ve used a white light the entire time I’ve fished, but in the last three or four years I’ve really seen a massive growth in the use of green light. I don’t know if it’s a fad or what, but I haven’t been convinced to spend another $50 or $60 to get one.
“Some guys swear by it, but some panfishermen swear by a 4-foot rod, too, and who knows what is a must to improve your fishing? But you have to have an underwater light; it’s not a fishery that you can get away without a light.”
We started catching fish almost immediately, fishing just off the bottom. Typically, the smelt rise up in the water column during the course of the evening, and as the night proceeded there were a lot of fish on the depth finder, from about halfway from the surface to the bottom.
But they weren’t going gangbusters. We caught them intermittently, but it was never drop the bait, catch one, drop the bait, catch one, as it sometimes is.
We were rigged with standard smelt offerings — a small jigging spoon on the bottom with a small teardrop tied in-line about a foot above it. Goniea was tipping his baits with wax worms. I used spikes. He caught them a better than I did.
“I’ve always used wax worms, but when they’re biting spikes work fine,” Goniea said. “I’m sure you can use wigglers and do fine.”
Indeed, I’ve done well with artificial wax worms (Berkley Power Bait) and some guys tell me they prefer little pinhead minnows, but they’re hard to come by. Goniea says that whenever there are fish on the sonar and they’re not biting, he changes his wax worm.
“I like to keep it fresh so it’s leaking that oil from the wax worm,” he said. “When the fish are going it really doesn’t matter, but when there’s a lull you want something that’s fresh, greasy and leaking oil.”
We had several significant lulls. At 10:45 p.m. — by which time a number of anglers had already abandoned the ice — Goniea emptied the bucket and counted. We had 28. He suggested we shoot for 30 and call it.
We caught three more over the next half hour; not a bountiful catch — the limit is two gallons, which I guess is about 250 or 300, depending on how large they’re running — but enough for a nice fry for two.
“Catching them one at a time, reaching a two-gallon limit is a stretch,” Goniea said. “I’ve personally never caught more than 100 or 110 in an evening session. I’m happy coming home with a meal or two. I usually quit around 11 or midnight — it usually slows down pretty much by 11 o’clock.”
When they’re really going, you have more than you want to clean by that time.
Higgins is one of a couple dozen places in Michigan where smelt fishing can be good. Or it can be tough.
“They’re a prey fish,” Goniea said. “There are natural cycles when they go up and down.”
