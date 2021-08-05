BAY CITY — Tournament fishermen will tell you that it is the decisions that anglers make on the water that typically determines how well they do, but Mark Gwizdala made his most important decision before he ever left home.
We’d originally planned to get out on Saginaw Bay and troll with spoons for walleyes — which is something he’s pretty good at — but when I met up with him at the mouth of the Saginaw River, he told me we were going to troll with crawler harnesses instead. That’s because the spoon program wasn’t working.
“I had a buddy of mine out here the other day who trolled spoons all day long and he caught two fish that were barely keepers,” Gwizdala said. “Another buddy told me he trolled spoons and caught six fish and none of them would keep.”
Gwizdala, 64, said the patterns on the bay have changed significantly this year. By now he’s usually trolling either spoons or crankbaits and moving at a pretty good clip. Instead he decided to go with crawler harnesses and spinners and slow way down.
“It’s kind of weird this year,” he said. “The fish seem, for whatever reason, to be more scattered. They’re not setting up in their normal patterns. I don’t know if those dams blowing out (on the Tittabawassee River last summer) have something to do with it, but for whatever reason it’s different this year.”
Gwizdala, who had invited one of his usual partners, Kenny Shear, to join us, set up in 13 feet of water — which is shallower than he usually fishes in mid-summer — and while he was hooking up his second line to a planer board, we noticed the first one pulling back. Gwizdala grabbed it and cranked in a perch (a nice one) — one of three we’d catch this morning. But he got the rest of his rods (we were running eight total) out and fishing before we had another take.
We ran two boards on either side, two bottom bouncers off the corners, and two bottom bouncers right off the stern.
Shear, who has a running debate with Gwizdala about whether a half crawler is better than a whole, ran two of his spinner rigs with the half worm on a single hook on his side of the boat. Shear’s theory is that the fully stretched out crawler gives the fish a lot of worm to grab where there isn’t any hook and you miss too many bites because of that. And the last time the three of us fished together, it seemed like he might have had a point.
But this time we couldn’t draw any conclusions because the rigs with the in-line weights behind the boards were largely ignored by the walleyes. The bulk of our fish came on the bottom bouncers, which were all full crawlers on two-hook harnesses.
That’s unusual; most of the time we catch more fish suspended in the water column, not on the bottom.
“We’re only in 13 feet of water,” Gwizdala noted. “Usually fish up in the water column are more active. But they’re going to be wherever the bait is. Maybe that’s where the bait is.”
We fished throughout the morning and caught fish steadily, but not that many of them were walleyes. We caught a ton of sheepshead. And a couple of channel catfish.
We were trolling at 1.4 miles an hour.
“This time of year you’re going 2.5 or faster,” Gwizdala said. “There are some guys I know who troll spoons at 3 miles an hour.”
Whether the slower troll was the key is one of those unknowns, but we wound up with seven walleyes — and no shorts, which is rather unusual on Saginaw Bay these days — which Gwizdala said was a pretty good catch for recent days.
“The fish don’t seem to be as concentrated,” he said.
I’d agree; we never had two rods going at the same time, which is indicative of not being into a pod of fish. When they’re concentrated, you sometimes have several rods going at the same time.
Gwizdala, with whom I’ve fished for walleyes on the bay a day or two each year for the last 20 years, said that by now he’s usually out in deep water, but none of his buddies have been getting them deep. Last summer, when the three of us fished we were out in 28 feet of water.
But the fish were deeper earlier in the year (Remember this spring when we didn’t have any rain for a month and the water was crystal clear?) and apparently they moved back in when the June rains came and put a little color into the water.
Ordinarily, I fish with Gwizdala in early June and we usually troll just outside the first weed beds, in 4 to 6 feet of water, and we whack them on crankbaits. This year? No dice, he said.
“Those fish in that 4- to 6-foot water didn’t materialized this year,” he said. “I don’t know why but they haven’t been in there like they have in the past. Maybe it has to do with the high water we’ve had the last couple of years, but I don’t know.”
Gwizdala, who used to chase the tournament circuit around the country, has gotten his captain’s license and he intends to start chartering on the bay when he retires, which is coming up a little later this month.
You can reach him at 989-225-2674.
