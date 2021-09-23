GRAYLING — How often is it an issue that you are catching too many big fish?
Well, it seemed like it might be as Steve Sendek and I were fishing for rainbow trout on a two-story lake near here recently.
We were hoping to catch a limit of fish — five each — to take home with us, but as Sendek pointed out, only three of the five could be longer than 15 inches. Four of the first five we caught were. The other was just short of 15 inches.
Frankly, it was not that big a deal to me; if we caught six more than 15 inches, we could call it a night — we were fishing after dark — and I wouldn’t have minded going home short of a limit. (If you have to catch a limit to be satisfied, you are bound to wind up disappointed often.)
But Sendek said we could adjust our technique if we needed. See, we were fishing with two rods each, one with a hook and a worm and another with a jigging spoon, tipped with a worm. The hook and worm rig, below a slip bobber, often resulted in a gut-hooked fish. Those fish would almost certainly die if you tore up their innards by jerking the hook out of their guts. And while you can cut the line and leave the hook in, I’ve never felt fully comfortable that the fish would recover with fish hooks stuck in their guts. It’s what the “experts” recommend, but, again, I’m not necessarily convinced, though I typically release bass that deeply hooked that way on, say, a plastic worm hook. But it is best if it doesn’t happen at all, right?
Sendek said that if we put six more than 15 inches in the ice chest, we would simply quit fishing with the hook-and-worm rig and just fish with the spoon rods as those fish are generally hooked in the lips.
And the ones we caught on the spoon that night were hooked that way.
But the next fish we caught was less than 15 inches and before we were finished, we had our 10 — six longer than 15 inches and four shorter.
It was terrific fishing. We were on the water for about two hours to get our 10 and Sendek said that was not atypical.
Sendek, a retired Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologist who is active in stream improvement and rehabilitation — often hired by conservation groups (such as Anglers of the Au Sable) to work his magic — said the inland lake rainbow trout fishing has been excellent on a number of lakes this summer.
“I took my crew out one night — there were eight of us in three boats — and we all caught limits,” he said. “I told them we weren’t going fishing, we were going catching.”
Fact is, Sendek had it right that night, too. He had the first fish in the boat within minutes after we anchored the rig in 50 feet of water, fishing about 30 feet down with slip bobbers on the hook-and-worm rigs and the same depth with the jigging spoons. Sendek had tied line stops (he used a short length of braided line) on the lines with the slip bobber and the same on the jigging spoon rods. The only difference was we had to watch for the line stops as we lowered the jigging spoons and close the reel bail when it disappeared into the water. (Something that took a little doing in the lantern light.)
Sendek, who grew up in Iron River and has been fishing these inland trout lakes since he was a lad, was most effusive in his praise for the workers at Oden State Fish Hatchery for the changes they’ve made in their rearing techniques that allow them to release the fish at a larger size, resulting in better survival.
“When it comes to inland rainbow trout, at Oden Hatchery, they manipulate the photo period to get them to spawn weeks and weeks earlier so they’re in the hatchery system longer in order to feed them longer and that allows them to reach a larger size when they are released,” explained Randy Espinoza, a fisheries biologist in the state’s hatchery system. “Our goal was to try to get a larger size on those fish before we release them. So huge kudos to that Oden team for doing that and getting it to work.”
Indeed, these were beautiful fish, chunky, and as feisty as rainbow trout are.
We lost two fish that we hooked on the jigging spoons when we brought them to the surface but were unable to get the net under them before they threw the spoon.
And we lost a rod and reel, too; Sendek hooked a fish, I set down my jigging spoon rod to net it, and we heard a sploosh.
Apparently, a fish had grabbed the spoon while I was netting Sendek’s fish and jerked the rod right out of the boat.
Sendek said he has fished a number of these lakes in this area and they’ve all been good. And it’s not just here; the first time I fished this way was in Jackson County, maybe 30 years ago, and we caught them there, too.
This is a terrific angling opportunity, available in lakes all across the state and all it takes is basic equipment, but you need lanterns so you can seek the bobber going down, and a depth finder to identify the proper depth.
Other than that, it’s just catching.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.