BAY CITY — When I arranged to meet up with Jamie Sochocki for opening day of walleye season, I wasn’t at all surprised that he wanted me at the launch ramp at 3 a.m. The guy is hardcore.
I knew that. I’ve known Sochocki, 32, since he was a tot, having fished with his father Greg for more than 30 years.
I remember a day, back when Jamie was still in grade school, when Greg and I spent a miserable morning on the Saginaw River, fishing through rain and cold with little to show for it, when we had to go pick up the boy from school.
Neither Greg nor I especially wanted to return to the river. But Jamie insisted. He browbeat us into it. And we wound up having a pretty good last few hours of fishing.
So I’ve fished with both Greg — with whom I open walleye season every year — and Jamie a number of times over the year until Jamie got his own boat and he started doing his own thing. This year, with his father a little too under the weather to fish the opener, Jamie invited me to accompany him and his buddy Matt Carsten.
He does things a bit differently than his dad. While Greg generally fishes up the Tittabawassee River, Jamie fishes near the mouth of the Saginaw.
He first found those walleyes here years ago while bass fishing and has often caught his limit before sunrise on the opener, he said.
Not this year. Although it started fairly quickly — Jamie put one in the boat at 3:30 and a second 15 minutes later — the bite fizzled. At eight o’clock we were stuck on three. And Jamie suggested we try more one spot before we shift gears and go bass fishing instead.
When we pulled up on the spot, a couple hundred yards from the bay, Carsten immediately stuck a fish.
I went for the net and as Carsten steered the fish into it, which turned out to have a jaw tag, Sochocki told me to leave it in the water as he had one, too.
Over the next 20 minutes he caught two more. And while it would have made sense to go right back over that stretch, there was another boat on it before we could turn around.
Sochocki said there were a lot of boats on the water for this stretch of river, though it looked like an ordinary Saturday to me, not like some of the more popular stretches of the Saginaw or the Tittabawassee, where you can go for miles hopping boat to boat and never get your feet wet.
So when we couldn’t get back on the ‘eyes, we went bass fishing, heading out to the bay, to a rock pile, where Sochocki immediately nailed a 5-pound class smallmouth.
From there, we nosed into a canal and put a light beat down on largemouths, fishing jigs, chatterbaits and a Texas-rigged plastic crawdad. They were all fat, healthy, pre-spawn largemouths and we caught a dozen of them.
We returned to the river but never caught another ‘eye, though Sochocki nailed another big largemouth. We called it around 11 a.m. It was the slowest walleye opener Sochocki has had in years.
So what happened?
“I think it was kind of a perfect storm of weather,” Sochocki said. “We had two cold days (below freezing at the low) in a row with a hard north wind and crystal clear water. I’ve never seen the water that clear here in my life. We had 10 to 12 feet of visibility. ”
Although this year’s opener was the earliest possible — the last Saturday of April was the 24th — there was no reason to think we were too early.
When Sochocki cleaned the fish, he said four of the seven we kept were females that were spawned out. They had empty stomachs.
The three males we caught were packed full of small fish that looked like young white bass or drum, not shiners. (And, interestingly enough, the largest of the bunch was a male, he said.)
Two days later, Sochocki told me, he returned to the same area and smacked them. He caught between 35 and 40, kept a limit in the 19- to 22-inch range, and caught a bunch more bigger fish, including two 26-inchers. Excellent fishing.
The conditions were night and day different than the opener, he said.
“There was an east wind, so it wasn’t blowing all that clear water into the river,” Sochocki said. “There was three or four feet of visibility and the fish were hitting it so hard you’d practically lose your rod. On the majority of the spots I went to, they were loaded up.”
Weather is the one variable — in a very complex equation — for which you can hardly adjust.
You can fish shallower or deeper, slower of more aggressively, downsize or vary baits, but you can’t change the wind or the water conditions. You have to play the cards you’re dealt as best you can.
Sochocki concluded, based on his results Monday, that the walleye fishing on the Saginaw River system, should continue for a while yet this spring.
“It just goes to show you how much difference a couple of days can make,” he said.
I guess we all pretty much know that by now. Some days they just don’t bite much. That’s fishing.
