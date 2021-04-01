WELLSTON — We’d been on the water for 75 minutes, running plugs in the current of the Manistee River, when the first rod, nearest the bank, went off. The steelhead came out of the water immediately then charged out into the middle of the river tangling up all three other lines.
I stayed with her, brought her to the boat, and Jim Romine netted her. She was a bright fish, around eight pounds, I guessed.
“She hasn’t been in the river very long,” he said. “And we’ve got a mess.”
Yep. It took some time untangling the rods, but we went right back to it.
It was five hours later that we had our next bite. And it was a pike.
We had several explanations for the slow fishing. The water was low and gin clear and the sky was high. But as Romine put, there just didn’t seem to be a lot of steelhead in the river.
But there were a lot of anglers. It was like rush hour on an urban freeway. Almost every time we rounded a bend with a run or hole in mind to fish, there was boat sitting on it and if there wasn’t, it’s a fair bet there had been one there shortly before. Guys lined the banks. We never got to fish many of Romine’s favorite runs.
But that we had one made us special — nobody else we talked to on the way down had landed a fish.
In fact, by the end of the day, I’d only seen one net out.
But if I had to wager on who would get in the plus column that day it would have been us. Romine is a beast when it comes to steelhead fishing. He’s been running plugs for them for more than 30 years and he has honed his presentations with surgical precision.
For instance, Romine carries 10 rods in his 16-foot flat bottom, five each of two actions. (He carries five so if we break off or tangle up, we can get the spare back in the water immediately while re-rigging the other one.)
Romine carries a set of fast-action rods for fast water, slow-action for softer flows. He fishes Fat Fish, with a tight wiggle, in fast water, Mag Lips, with a wide wobble, in slower water.
“Once you get in fast water the Mag Lips are too hyper,” he said.
Romine takes off the factory hooks, adds two stainless steel split rings to the back of the plug, where he adds a premium Gamakatsu wide bend treble hook. He leaves the belly hook off — he says he gets better action form the plug that way — and he says the double split rings gives the fish less leverage to throw the lure. He takes the eye decals off the front of the plug and puts eyes near the back.
“I think that’s what the fish are seeing,” he said. “I’m a firm believer that that little extra bit of contrast is what they home in on.”
Romine fills his bass-class baitcasting reels with 17-pound test line (he likes Berkley Sensation) and sets his drags just so. He doesn’t use leaders, just a snap to attach the lure.
He always uses two different colors of baits — usually nickel or gold with an accent color — and runs them nickel, gold, nickel, gold.
“It gives them an option,” he said. “Even if I get fish on a certain color, I can’t recall a time I’ve gone to one color.”
Romine usually runs his plugs at 35 to 45 yards, slightly staggered, not all at the same distance like many others who believe it backs the fish down until they can’t stand it and strike.
“I don’t believe that you back them down to the tail out,” he said. “I’m a firm believer that the reason you get them at the back of the hole is that’s where they like to rest. No critters want to waste energy.”
He’ll shorten the distance he runs the plugs, maybe to 25 feet, in shallower runs, which he prefers to deeper runs.
“My favorite depth is five feet — I have a lot of confidence in five to eight feet,” he said. “Even in deeper water, steelhead will spend 90 percent of their time in eight feet of water or less. I’ll fish two feet of water, if the bottom’s right. I like those gravelly areas.
“And I’m a firm believer that steelhead sun themselves — even out in the lake they’re up there near the surface. I’m not afraid of bright blue skies; maybe I’ll downsize the baits or run them out farther, but I’m not afraid of the sun.”
He always puts scent on his baits.
“I’ve been using that Berkley trout scent for years and that does real well,” he said.
And he washes his lures and rods after every trip, trying to eliminate any negative scent. “It helps,” he said.
Shortly after 6 p.m., more than eight hours after we started, we hit our second steelhead, another bright hen. I cranked her in and Romine netted her.
That was it — two steelhead for a whole day’s work, which Romine figured was 15,000 oar strokes. Some wouldn’t be happy with those results.
But me? I say any day two guys go out and catch two 7-pound-class rainbow trout is a pretty good day’s fishing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.