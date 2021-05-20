BIG PRAIRIE — The impoundment behind Hardy Dam has always been good fishing. There’s something here for every angler.
“You can catch so many things,” said Ben Nielsen, when I met up with him the other day. “It’s got good largemouth, good smallmouth, good pike. It’s got good walleye fishing, perch, bluegills, crappie — just a ton of different species.”
I’d anticipated bass fishing, Nielsen is a top-notch bass angler. But as soon as we launched, Nielsen said we were going to start off walleye fishing as he’d been there a couple of weeks earlier and clobbered them.
“It’s probably the most consistent walleye fishery we have in west Michigan, year-in and year-out,” he said.
With the boat sitting in about 30 feet of water, Nielsen launched a blade bait toward the bank, lifted the rod tip, and when he dropped it again, he set the hook. It was a 2-pound smallmouth. So much for the walleyes, eh?
But his next cast — to virtually the same spot — connected with a walleye and for the next hour or so we caught a mixture of both as well as a couple of perch and even a Master Angler-class bullhead that inhaled the swim bait I was bouncing along the bottom. We put five ‘eyes in the live well (and caught and released about the same numbers of smallmouths) the bulk of them on blades, which is a favorite of his.
The key to fishing a blade, Nielsen said, is letting it drop at the proper speed. He fishes it either on braided line (with a fluorocarbon leader) or on straight fluorocarbon.
“The different set-ups allow you to change the fall rate of the blade,” he said. “I like both a 1/4th ounce and half-ounce blade, but some days they want a smaller bait with a faster fall. Braid has a smaller diameter so the bait drops faster than on straight fluorocarbon. You can make a bunch of different presentations by varying your set-ups.
“Throw it out, let it sink to the bottom and then fish it like you would a Texas-rigged plastic worm. Basically, as soon as you feel it start to vibrate, let it back down again. Just fish it with a series of little hops; don’t rip it up aggressively. You’ll feel most of your bites when you’re picking it up to move it and it’s just there. It’s just heavy. Don’t hesitate; immediately pull into it and start reeling, a nice steady retrieve. They’re bad about throwing it and a lot of times they’re just barely hooked and if you horse them in, you can lose them.”
If there’s a downside to blades it’s they’ll hang on a shadow and you want to fish around cover — where the fish are. We fished mostly on rocky points because, Nielsen said, “timber is worse about grabbing your blade and refusing to give it back.”
As the sun rose in the sky, Nielsen said it was time to switch gears and look for bass. That’s what he did the last time he was here, he said.
“We caught 15 keeper walleyes and a couple of shorts, quite a few perch — probably 40 — about 20 smallmouths and 30 largemouths and a bunch of pike,” Nielsen said. “This lake is full of 24-inch pike.”
His catch of assorted pisces is similar to a number of experiences I’ve had at Hardy, a roughly 4,000-acre reservoir built in the ‘30s on the Muskegon River. Seems like every time I’ve fished there, we’ve caught a variety, regardless of what we were targeting. About the only time I ever caught only what I was after was on a summertime crappie excursion when the fish were suspended mid-way down in the water column, off of deep weed beds, and we counted our jigs down to the right depth and blasted them.
(I talked with that guy the other day and he told me he went after crappie a few days earlier and caught both flavors of bass, perch, pike and walleyes, but never caught a crappie. Go figure.)
“When we started to target the bass, we caught a lot of them on swim baits, jerk baits and Rat-L-Traps,” Nielsen said. “They were off the edge of the flats in deeper water.”
When we pulled up to the flat, however, we could tell immediately that things had changed. The bass were beginning to bed; we could see the beds well in the ultra-clear water (a chore that got harder as the wind got up) and the bass were there in good numbers. It was a pretty simple drill: Spot a bed and toss your bait (we were fishing light jig heads tipped with plastic tails) past it, drag it into the bed, and jiggle it, jiggle it, jiggle it until the fish couldn’t stand it anymore and grabbed it.
We caught about 30 bass (all but one a smallmouth) in the three-plus hours we bass fished. Nielsen out-fished me about 10 to one, in part because he was much better at spotting the beds than I was, but also because he’s just a better fisherman.
The hot bass bite should last another week or so, but that’s as long as Nielsen plans to fish here. Hardy is an extremely popular camping/boating lake and he doesn’t want to fight the crowds.
“I fish it a half dozen times a year, April and May and again in October/November,” he concluded.
