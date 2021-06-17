BALDWIN — I missed my first three bites. Three different ways.
We were mousing, fishing big, splashy flies after dark on the Pere Marquette River. Once the province of just a few hard-core fly fishermen, mousing has caught on with more folks over the last few years, said Jory Dirkse, who guides trout anglers on Michigan’s longest undammed cold-water river out of Pere Marquette River Lodge.
We got on the water well before dark, hoping we’d have a good bug hatch, but it was not to be. We saw a few Cahills and sulphurs coming off — but not enough to get the fish excited — and we saw some stoneflies and drakes up high, but nothing hitting the water. I think prior to darkness we saw a total of two fish feed, each one time.
“Looks like we’re going to have to do it with rodents tonight,” Dirkse said.
As soon as it was good dark we started fishing, and it didn’t take long before I drew my first response. As soon as I heard the splash I strip set the hook and missed the fish clean as an operating room.
That was my first mistake, Dirkse said.
“You want to wait until you feel the fish,” he said. “A lot of times, those big loud splashes are just the trout coming up checking out the fly. Brown trout will definitely come up, bump it, test it. Then they’ll come back around and get it. Some people will almost let the fish set the hook itself.”
I waited until I felt the second strike — it was the same fish, several casts later — but it wasn’t there when I struck. Maybe a little too slow on the trigger.
And the third fish? I heard it, felt it, stuck it, but when I shot the rod tip skyward — I have a bad habit of setting the hook as though I’m bass fishing all the time; muscle memory I guess — I let the fly line escape my left hand and the fish got off.
Strike three.
Fortunately, I was up to bat again soon and this time I did everything right. It was a nice fish — 14 or 15 inches, but kind of skinny. Still, a fish is a fish is a fish, though you don’t really go mousing just to catch fish. You go mousing to catch BIG fish.
“Even when I take into account the Hex hatch, when I look back at the last 20 years of doing this, my experience on the PM is I’ve seen the biggest fish mousing. It’s your best chance at a 20-incher and I’ve seen more 24-inch fish over my career on a mouse than anything else.
“Even down in that Hex water, the biggest fish I’ve seen have been on the mouse.”
So why mice?
“Brown trout are nocturnal by nature and that’s the biggest secret to mousing,” Dirkse said. “You can get real scientific about it — if you’re a MacGyver-type guy and you like getting super techy about everything, you can go down that rabbit hole, but it’s not really that complicated.
“Instead of sitting in their houses waiting for the flies to come to them, at night they walk out the front door and they’re out there hunting, looking for dinner. They’re nocturnal by nature and the bigger they are, the more nocturnal they are.”
Dirkse said brown trout are the most like warm-water fish of the trouts.
“When the lights go out they act a lot like largemouth bass,” he said. “If you can get on a river that’s not fished very much it’s amazing how many fish you can roll.”
Mousing’s totally different than fishing a hatch. You want that fly creating a wake, not drifting drag-free. When I threw an upstream mend into my line, Dirkse told me not to.
“You want that thing to drag,” he said.
Throughout the night, I’d hit a spot with a dozen or so casts and Dirkse would fish with a different bug afterwards. Shortly after I scored, I asked Dirkse to hit the spot first. He resisted. I insisted.
So what do you guess happened? Sploosh! He caught a 21-incher.
“I wish you’d have caught it,” he said.
Not me. At the rate I was going, I’d have probably missed it anyway.
Although we were using flies that looked like mice, lots of guys fish with simple foam-bodied flies that really don’t resemble anything. And that’s because, really, there’s no telling what those fish think they’re hitting.
“Snakes, frogs, baby muskrats, giant water spiders, big moths . . . we call it ‘mousing,’ but it could be at least a dozen things they’re actually taking,” Dirkse said. “That’s a testament to how opportunistic of feeders they are.”
I know they’ll take mice. A number of years ago I caught nice brown (around 18-19 inches, if I remember it right) on the Sturgeon River on a mouse pattern that had a mouse tail coming out of its gullet when I unhooked it. That was one voracious trout.
Although there are number of ways to catch big trout — egg patterns behind spawning fish, on streamers, or during the Hex hatch, each requires a particular set of circumstances to optimize it. Not mousing.
“You can do it nine months out of the year,” Dirkse said. “When you’re mousing you can, on any night out there, get one of those big fish.”
