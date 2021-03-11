MUNITH — Like most Michigan panfish anglers, Chris Freiburger pretty much lives on bluegills. But unlike many, Freiburger will gladly abandon the ‘gills if or when he finds crappies. He’ll go all in on specks.
“If I’m fishing for bluegills and I start picking up a few crappies, I get more excited about fishing for crappie,” he said.
A fisheries biologist who works for the Great Lakes Fishery Commission, Freiburger rang me up recently to tell me he found the crappies on the Jackson County lake where he lives. He was fishing for bluegills, he said, but was short of his limit when darkness arrived. But the crappies arrived around the same time. So he finished his limit with the specks, then stayed another hour catching and releasing them.
I dared him to prove it. He said, come on.
We got on the lake with a little more than an hour of daylight left. Freiburger had a shanty on the ice; I’ve been ice fishing with Freiburger for more than a decade now and it’s the first time I’ve ever known him to use a shanty. (Maybe he’s getting soft, eh?) But the shanty made sense as it’s much easier to fish after dark in a fixed location than hole-hopping. We were fishing near bottom in 10 feet of water and we started out catching bluegills and though we had to sort them, we had 25 fish on the ice — all but a few bluegills, the rest crappies — when darkness arrived.
But our next 25 were the exact opposite — a couple of bluegills and the rest specks.
The crappies were suspended about halfway down and they were in there big time. It was drop the jig and wax worm, jiggle it around a couple of times, and set the hook.
Because of their tendency to suspend, crappie can be hard to find without a depth finder.
“When I step out to fish for crappies, out on a lake that I don’t really know — or even if I do know it — I’m going to use electronics to find them and try to pick off the easy fish,” Freiburger explained. “If I can’t find them, I’ll just start fishing, figuring they’re on the bottom and not suspended.”
Technique-wise, he pretty much goes after them the same way he fishes for ‘gills, with a tiny teardrop tipped with an insect larva. That’s a change he’s made only recently.
“When I’m fishing for crappies I usually figure I’m going to fish for them with minnows and go get minnows,” he said, “I have a lot confidence in minnows, but minnows are a pain in the butt — you have to keep them alive for one thing, and then you get your hands wet baiting up with them. But on this lake I’ve had limited success with minnows. I had them with me one day, but, fishing two rods, I did way better with the jig and wax worm. They didn’t want the minnows.
“I have a neighbor who fishes for crappies who always fishes with minnows and we were fishing together one day, just jumping around from hole to hole, and for every eight fish or so that I caught on a jig, he caught one. ‘I always use minnows and I do well,’ he said.”
Freiburger said he was amazed how much better the jig and bug did.
“I personally don’t understand it,” he said. “To me crappie are piscivorous. When I fileted the crappies the other day and opened up their stomachs, I found they were feeding on one- or one-and-a-half-inch bluegills. So why they didn’t take the minnows is beyond me. The question I ask myself is whether they don’t like the species of minnows I had.
“But it wasn’t just the occasional fish that had minnows in its stomach. It was all of them. To me, their selecting a jig and spike or jig and a wax or over the minnow is different than any other lake I’ve ever fished for crappies on.”
I’m with Freiburger on that. When I think back on the times I’ve rung up the crappies through the ice, it’s been with minnows. But in open water I do as well, if not better, with jigs as with minnows, so why not through the ice, too?
Freiburger said he’s experimented with soft plastics, which have become quite popular with panfish anglers in recent years, but they haven’t shown as brightly as wax worms or spikes.
“I know guys who swear by plastics,” he said. “I’ve tried them. I’ve downsized them, thinking they needed to be smaller, but I just don’t catch the fish on them like I do on waxies or spikes. Maybe I haven’t tried them enough. Or maybe I don’t know how to fish them in the winter, but I do much better on live bait.
“But it’s probably just my lack of confidence in them, at least in the winter. I am much more confident with live bait through the ice.”
By the time it was good and dark, we had our limits, but we decided to stay and catch and release them — you don’t want to waste a bite like this one — for another hour and it was pretty much non-stop. We finally called it when we ran out of propane for the heater, but the fish were biting when we left them.
Could we have caught them all night? I guess that’s a question for another time.
