BATH — Hunting, as a recreational pastime, has been in decline for many years now. Despite a recent uptick in participation — brought on by COVID-19 and the resulting dearth of alternative activities — there is no indication that the trend will reverse itself anytime soon.
This has major ramifications for wildlife management, which depends on license dollars and excise taxes on sporting goods and ammunition to support management activities.
Wildlife agencies have taken notice of the trend and have undertaken campaigns to, if not stop, at least slow the decline. Many agencies, including the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, have implemented a program known as R-3, which stands for recruitment, retention and reactivation, hoping to entice new hunters, stop losing hunters, and return some of the departed back into the fraternity.
Among the R-3 activities the DNR sponsors are mentored pheasant hunts. The DNR scheduled two for the Rose Lake State Wildlife Research Area, one of the sites where pheasants have been released this fall. Unfortunately one of them, the second, was canceled because of bad weather.
I was at the first, the first Saturday of December. I volunteered to bring my dog and help show some new — or at least reasonably new — bird hunters the ropes. It was an opportunity to give a little something back to a pastime that has been so good to me, not to mention that it was another chance to work my dog on land that I knew held some birds.
A total of 13 would-be bird hunters showed up. Steve Sharp, who is with the National Wild Turkey Federation and works with the DNR on R-3 projects, recruited 16 hunters (many of whom had participated in an R-3 wing-shooting program over the summer months) for the hunting event, but more than half of them dropped out. Sharp invited the volunteers to recruit some additional newbies to take advantage of the opportunity, so attrition was not as bad as it first looked to be.
So I found myself in a field with a pair of hunters, another volunteer and his dog, and Dennis Fox, who works in the education and outreach section of the DNR.
Things went smoothly. Ted Hurdich, who brought his Brittany, Winnie, and my setter Elvis and I, worked through the tall grass at Rose Lake. The hunters shot well and maybe 90 minutes after we’d started, both had collected their two-pheasant limit.
What was most surprising to me about the event was I was expecting the participants to skew younger than they did.
One of my hunters, Doug Trutzl, is 55 years old. A Michigan Department of State employee from Dewitt, said he had been deer hunting as a teen but gave it up, had never been bird hunting, and had never shot anything. He participated in the summer wing-shooting program and was pleased by the field trip.
“I think it was awesome,” he said. “Awesome. The classroom part of it was interesting and it was nice to be mentored by so many experienced people. It was the perfect way to learn it and experience it.”
Our other hunter, Nick Rowley of Laingsburg, a 47-year-old construction director, said he had hunted pheasants once when he was in high school.
“I was a little hesitant to register at first,” Rowley said, “the target audience being a little less experienced. But I was not a proficient bird hunter and I learned some things. I learned about habitat, for instance, and I have a little piece of property that I would like to improve.”
My mentoring partner, an auto industry retiree who has long been active in the NWTF, said he got a kick out of the event.
“I like seeing the new hunters learn something,” said Hurdich, 66, who has participated in these mentoring programs before. “Somebody taught me — my father didn’t hunt — so it’s a chance for me to give something back. And it gives me an excuse to be outdoors — like I need one.”
For his part, Sharp said he was pleased with the way things went, but disappointed by the attrition. Sharp said he’d like to see some sort of fee incorporated — the program was free to participants — just so those who sign up have some skin in the game and won’t cancel at the last minute. That seems entirely reasonable.
As of now, however, that seems unlikely as it would probably take legislation to allow the DNR to charge for the event. Fees collected by the DNR are set by the Legislature, not the agency, and the classroom facility at Rose Lake was funded by a private foundation, which explicitly expressed a desire to have the facilities open to the public free of charge. The only fees participants were responsible for was the base hunting license ($10) and the public-land pheasant stamp ($25). That’s less than a ticket to a Big 10 football game. The NWTF even brought hunter orange game vests and hats so the hunters had that covered, too.
I suspect the program will continue and, if it does, I will be happy to come out and share my experience and my dog with the newbies next year. But I would hope the DNR and its conservation partners can figure out a way to make the event bigger and more inclusive.
We are not going to save hunting — and wildlife management for that matter — by recruiting, retaining or reactivating 13 hunters at a time.
