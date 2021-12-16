Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Overcast skies and windy. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low around 25F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.