QUANICASSEE — On our first pass, we lost the first two walleyes we hooked, tangled up three lines when we brought in the second, and were unhooking it when we noticed one of the planer boards pulling back on the other side of the boat. So we went two for four and had a mess to deal with.
It didn’t take long before we were fishing again, dragging 1-ounce bottom bouncers with night crawlers on spinner harnesses at about 1.1 miles an hour in 18 feet of water.
We caught two on our second pass and two more on our third.
But the next two passes were unsuccessful and Bill Horton said we should make a change.
“These fish moved,” Horton said, noting that we hadn’t seen anything on the depth finder during the last two passes. “They’re somewhere in the same general area, but they could be a mile away.
“Let’s go prospecting.”
We ran about a mile to another set of waypoints in somewhat deeper water and trolled for about an hour without any success. But Horton noticed some fish on the depth finder, suspended in the water column, so we took off the crawler rigs and rigged up with deep-diving body baits. He bumped up the speed a little, but the minnow baits were unceremoniously ignored.
We moved elsewhere, but stayed with the body baits. Again, we were making suspended fish on the sonar, but we couldn’t get them to go.
“You can almost always go out to deeper water and mark fish,” Horton said, “but getting them to hit is another thing.”
So we returned to the area that had produced earlier, went back to the crawler harnesses and again struck out.
I was about ready to call it a day as I had an afternoon appointment. (Don’t you just hate it when life gets in the way of fishing?) But Horton said he had one more idea. He ran about a mile, to an area he hadn’t fished yet this year, and set lines for a final shot.
We caught a nice walleye almost immediately. The next fish hit in short order, but it got off at the net. But we had another on within minutes and, long story short, we put seven more in the boat in the next 25 minutes and, when I really had to go, we had 14 in the boat, two short of our two-man limit. It was pretty good fishing for a half-day trip, especially considering the lull we endured for much of it.
Horton’s last area — the most productive by far, was in 15 to 16 feet of water — the shallowest we’d fished all morning.
“The natural inclination when you lose your fish is to go deeper, but it turned out they moved shallower,” he said. “These fish are always on the move out here. When you lose them, you just have to find them again.
“I wanted to try something completely different and this area has harder bottom. When we started hooking all those zebra mussels I knew we were around rock bottom.”
What was most interesting is there was no one else fishing within sight of where we wound up.
“We’re in no man’s land out here,” Horton said.
Horton said he was perplexed that the body baits failed to produce; suspended fish are generally feeding fish. But that was not the case.
“Looks like the more aggressive fish are on the bottom today,” he concluded.
I’ve been fishing with Horton — an autoworker/fishing guide — for about a decade and until recently, it was always for bass. Last fall, we went perch fishing — and did well — and Horton has been walleye fishing more than anything because that’s the go-to species for most Saginaw Bay anglers. He traded his bass boat for a walleye boat (a 620 Ranger) and said he wished he had done so sooner as it’s much more comfortable when the wind gets up than a bass boat.
“I’ve been running at least 75 percent walleye trips this year,” he said. “Right now, everybody wants walleyes.”
When in Rome, eh?
“Walleye fishing has really picked up in the last couple of weeks,” he said. “I’ve been loading the boat.”
Horton said he had four trips scheduled over the next four days and all of them were walleye excursions.
“I’m chomping at the bit to go bass fishing right now,” he said. “I’ve missed a lot of good bass fishing this year because I’m always fishing for walleye. But that’s what’s paying the bills.”
Usually, by this time of year, I’d have fished with Horton for bass a couple of times already, concentrating on pre-spawn largemouths in early to mid-May and moving on to smallmouths when they move in to spawn. That fact did not go unnoticed by Horton.
“Let’s go again soon,” he said, “and fish for bass.”
We set a date, by which time the smallies would likely be finished with their spring spawning chores — except for some out in deeper water, say, around the Charity Islands — and we should be able to find them on isolated weed patches and rock piles in fairly shallow water. I’ll tell you about it when it happens.
Meanwhile, Horton can be reached at 989-397-5053.
